Zelenskyy's Office explains why China will miss meeting in Malta

China has explained to Ukraine that they will not be able to participate in the meeting in Malta regarding the preparation of the Peace Formula summit due to a conflict of schedules.

Source: Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President, on the air of the national joint 24/7 newscast, reports Interfax-Ukraine and European Pravda

Quote: "China's Special Representative Li Hui participated in the previous meeting on the Peace Formula in Jeddah. This time in Malta, he was unable to participate. We had a corresponding reaction from China that such a meeting would not take place due to conflicting schedules."

Details: Zhovkva added that Kyiv "counts on the further participation of China" and also noted that the Chinese ambassador to Ukraine participated several times in the meetings of foreign diplomats with Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, regarding the work on the points of the Peace Formula.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine also stated that "China's position, role and participation in this sense are very important".

"We know that China periodically reminds us of its initiatives for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine. And we, for our part, tell China that the points that coincide with the points of the Peace Formula can be taken into account, like the point on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine," Zhovkva said.

According to the official, Kyiv is trying to involve China in the work on the release of all Ukrainian prisoners-of-war and deported children to Ukraine.

"As for nuclear security, China's position is very clear – no nuclear state can blackmail any non-nuclear state, including Ukraine, with the use of nuclear weapons," Ihor Zhovkva added.

For reference:

The third Ukrainian Peace Formula meeting, held in Malta on 28-29 October, focused on the issues of nuclear safety, food and energy security, releasing prisoners of war and deported persons, and the restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

Representatives of over 66 countries attended the meeting in Malta, a significantly higher number than at the previous meeting in Saudi Arabia. The list of attendees has not been disclosed, but it was revealed that Armenia participated for the first time.

Support UP or become our patron!