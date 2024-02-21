Zelenskyy's press secretary says talks with Poland on meeting format at border began

Ukraine and Poland have started discussing a possible meeting at the level of the government at heads of state at the border. The meeting has to solve the issue of the blockade of checkpoints by Polish farmers.

Source: Serhii Nykyforov, press secretary of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: Nykyforov states that the situation at the Ukrainian-Polish border "has to be favourable for Ukraine and Poland, not Russia and Moscow".

Quote: "If, in order to regulate it, an urgent meeting on the highest level at the border is needed, unplanned, then the president of Ukraine is ready to do it, like he has said in his address, said exhaustively."

He added that the meeting is being prepared, "the teams are working, the diplomats are working, and the format is being determined". "I cannot provide any other details, anything concrete so far," Nykyforov summed up.

Background:

On 21 February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed to Poland to hold a bilateral meeting on the governmental level and, if needed, on the level of the presidents in connection with the blockade of checkpoints on the Polish-Ukrainian border by Polish farmers.

On 20 February, Polish farmers started a large-scale protest throughout Poland, mainly at the border with Ukraine. During this time, several incidents involving spilling Ukrainian grain and blocking passenger traffic at the border have occurred.

Andrzej Duda, President of Poland, commented on the blockade of the Ukrainian border by Polish farmers, and stated that the Polish authorities cannot limit their right to a legal protest action.

