Zelenskyy's visit reveals "strategy divide" between Ukraine and United States – NYT

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy predicted during his visit to Washington that the Armed Forces of Ukraine would liberate the city of Bakhmut by the end of the year, which indicates a difference in the position of Ukraine and the United States on the counteroffensive, writes The New York Times.

Source: The New York Times

Details: These plans demonstrate the schism between Kyiv and American war planners who believe Ukraine should focus more on the south.

According to journalists, some American officials say that "the fight in Bakhmut has become something of an obsession for Mr. Zelenskyy and his military leaders".

Zelenskyy, in a Thursday meeting with American editors, also predicted that Ukrainian troops would de-occupy two more cities captured by Russia. He didn't say which.

And contrary to the expectations of military analysts from the West, President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would fight all winter, without a pause in operations.

Some US officials have said the Ukrainian counteroffensive does not appear to achieve the strategic goals of cutting or narrowing the land bridge between Crimea and the Russian border.

Russian minefields have proven to be a powerful defence, and the Ukrainian authorities are extremely concerned about the heavy losses that could be caused by any attempts to overcome these barriers.

US officials warned that as the ground gets softer and muddier, it will soon be even harder for Ukrainian forces to maintain a drive forward. According to some officials, the Ukrainian army will need time to rest its forces that have been worn out by the summer's fighting and rebuild their equipment stockpile within the next few weeks.

More details: Journalists recall that these plans were shared by Washington and Kyiv.

American military officials have urged Ukraine to make an effort to liberate Melitopol, which is located in the southern part of the country. Even though recent efforts have concentrated on that, Ukraine's window of opportunity to breach Russian defences is closing.

