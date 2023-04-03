Zelenskyy's wish for Putin: to spend the rest of his days in a basement with bucket for toilet

2
Ukrainska Pravda
·2 min read

After visiting a basement in the village of Yahidne, Chernihiv Oblast, where Russian occupiers tortured local residents, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he wishes Russian President Vladimir Putin to spend the rest of his life in the same conditions.

Source: Zelenskyy on the anniversary of the liberation of Yahidne village, in a video posted by the President's Office

Quote: "It is difficult to say good morning to everyone... because of what we have seen. I want to thank the local people. They went through torture and walked the path of heroes. From children to elderly people. Thank you for surviving, for being able to wait for our soldiers and telling the whole world about the tragedy which the Russians, together with their leadership, have brought to our land."

Details: The president mentioned that before the occupation, about 400 people lived in the village of Yahidne. 370 of them were imprisoned in the basement of the local school (an area of 200 sq. m), which the invaders turned into a torture chamber. According to eyewitnesses, there were babies among the prisoners. Eleven people lost their lives.

&nbsp;

Photo: President's Office

Zelenskyy was accompanied on his working visit to Chernihiv Oblast by German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck and Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejčinović Burić. Zelenskyy emphasised how important it is for the world to see basements like this one in order to understand the extent of the evil Ukraine has faced, so that the world realises how important it is to help Ukraine, or to think about how to find a way to talk with the Russian Federation, to find a diplomatic way through to these murderers and contemptible individuals.

&nbsp;

Photo: President's Office

Quote: "I can only add one thing: after seeing all this, I wish the president of Russia to spend the rest of his days in a basement with a bucket instead of a toilet."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Recommended Stories

  • Zelensky: Russian forces 'still have time to leave, otherwise we will destroy them'

    President Volodymyr Zelensky added on April 3 that he could not divulge specific details about the upcoming counteroffensive.

  • ‘Saturday Night Live’ Cold Open Spoofs Newly Indicted Donald Trump As He Tries To Make More Music Hits To Raise Money For Legal Defense

    The very obvious Saturday Night Live cold open featured James Austin Johnson as Donald Trump, this time following on the success of his “Justice for All” song for January 6th defendants with his own album to raise money for his legal defense. “Well, folks, it happened, I got indicted, or as I spell it, indicated,” […]

  • China's central bank calls for stronger defences against financial crisis

    China should accelerate legislation of the Financial Stability Law and improve other legal arrangements designed to prevent and dispose of financial risks, three officials from the People's Bank of China (PBOC) wrote in China Finance, a publication affiliated to the central bank. Financial authorities should strengthen supervision of financial institutions' date accuracy to prevent risks, the article said, saying if any enlightment should be drawn from the Silican Valley Bank crisis. China should also let the insurance deposit system play its full role, allowing the mechanism to deal with problematic banks in a swift and orderly manner, so as to effectively prevent systematic risks, said the authors, who are from PBOC's Financial Stability Bureau and the Deposit Insurance Corp.

  • Trump departs Florida for NY ahead of arraignment

    Trump departs Florida for NY ahead of arraignment

  • EU's von der Leyen to visit China April 5-7

    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will visit China from April 5 to 7, the Chinese foreign ministry announced on Monday, a trip that immediately follows her comments that the bloc's relations with Beijing had become strained. Von der Leyen, who is travelling to China alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, said last week that Europe needed to "de-risk" diplomatically and economically with China which was becoming more repressive at home and more assertive abroad. While the EU has clashed with China over issues ranging from its cosy relations with Russia to alleged human rights abuses in recent years, Beijing remains one of the EU's biggest trade partners.

  • Tesla's Big Price Cuts Helped Sell More Cars, But Didn't Help Profits

    Tesla has found that massively slashing prices on your best-selling products is a great way to drive more purchases, Volkswagen wants everyone to know that the upcoming Golf refresh will likely mark the last with a gas engine and China has — get this — too many public EV chargers. All that and more in this Monday edition of The Morning Shift for April 3, 2023.

  • Major media outlets request judge allow cameras during 'unprecedented and historic' Trump arraignment

    "The need for the broadest possible public access cannot be overstated," the group of media organizations said in a request to Judge Juan Merchan.

  • USWNT unveils new jersey collection for 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup competition

    Defending champion U.S. women will have new environmentally friendly home, away uniforms as they begin quest for a fifth World Cup title this summer.

  • We're moving closer to a recession: Strategist

    If you're looking at the signs, it's evident we're moving ever closer to a recession. That's according to Sam Stovall, Chief Investment Strategist at CFRA Research. He joined Rachelle Akuffo on Yahoo Finance Live to share his outlook for the market ahead. Even with a strong performance by the S&P 500 (^GSPC) this year, earnings overall were down by about 4% in the fourth quarter and are expected to dip further, down 6.5% in the first quarter of 2023. Stovall says that steady decline in earnings implies that a recession is not far away. Stovall says the real question is how deep the recession will be. That will be determined by how long, and how much, the Fed raises interest rates. Although the street consensus is one more, 25bps rate hike in May, CFRA Research predicts two rate hikes. And after those hikes, investors can expected to wait until 2024 to see interest rates decline again, according to CFRA Research. Enthusiasm around the market "will be toned down a bit" heading into the more challenging stretch between May and October. But, Stovall remains optimistic that in twelve months from now, share prices will be higher. Key Video Moments: 00:00:15 S&P 500 up 7% +, better than the historic average 00:00:44 We are moving "ever closer" to a recession 00:01:07 CFRA Research believes 2 rate hikes to come from Fed For our full conversation with Sam Stovall, click here

  • Mother and baby girl rescued after Turkey earthquake finally reunited

    The tiny girl was rescued from rubble in southern Turkey 128 hours after the quake struck, and it was initially believed that both her parents died in the disaster.

  • Bank Stocks Are Beaten Up. Is Now a Buying Opportunity?

    Bank stocks have been beaten down so much this year that they're now starting to look attractive.

  • California Takes the Lead on Curbing Big Oil Price Gouging

    This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here.

  • Zelenskyy on counteroffensive: Russians still have time to leave, otherwise we will destroy them

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that all the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine will be liberated, so if Russian troops do not leave, they will be destroyed. Source: Ukrinform news agency, quoting a statement made by the President during his visit to the village of Yahidne, Chernihiv Oblast, on 3 April Quote from Zelenskyy: "I'm not going to talk about specific things, because we cannot give the terrorists from the Russian Federation the opportunity to prepare for our methods and

  • Putin’s nuclear saber-rattling is a sign of dangerous Russian desperation

    Vladimir Putin resumed his nuclear saber-rattling in late March with the announcement that he plans to place nuclear weapons in neighboring Belarus. This largely symbolic move was clearly designed to intimidate Western leaders and deter them from continuing to arm Ukraine. In reality, however, it merely serves to highlight Russia’s growing desperation and the Kremlin’s lack of alternative options as the attempted conquest of Ukraine continues to unravel.

  • Russia blames Ukraine, opposition for death of top military blogger

    Russia alleged on Monday the "terrorist attack" that killed a top military blogger the day before was orchestrated by Ukraine with the help of supporters of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.Russian investigators detained 26-year-old Darya Trepova, who was said to have links to Navalny, and posted a video in which she said is heard saying she brought to the cafe a statuette rigged with an explosive device.Ukraine has blamed Russia's domestic infighting for the blast in a Saint Petersburg cafe that wounded dozens and killed Vladlen Tatarsky, an active promoter of the Ukraine offensive."The terrorist attack was planned by Ukrainian security services with the help of agents working with the so-called Anti-Corruption Foundation," Russia's anti-terror committee said, referring to Navalny's banned organisation.A spokeswoman for Navalny's foundation rejected the accusation.&nbsp;"Alexei will soon be on trial for extremism. He is facing 35 years. The Kremlin thought: 'It's great to be able to add the terrorism charge'," Kira&nbsp;Yarmysh said.Russian state-run news agency RIA Novosti reported Trepova had been arrested for 10 days for taking part in a protest on February 25, 2022, a day after the launch of the offensive in Ukraine.The Russian interior ministry published a video of Trepova admitting to bringing a statuette that exploded.&nbsp;Asked on camera who gave it to her, she said she would answer "later".- Blood and glass -Tatarsky was reportedly killed after receiving a gift statuette rigged with an explosive device during a talk at "Street Food Bar No. 1", located along the Neva river not far from the historic city centre.&nbsp;"They put (the figurine) somewhere in the back without a second thought... and all of a sudden there was an explosion," Alisa Smotrova, who was at the cafe, told AFP."There was blood and pieces of glass," she added.The police were called at around 6:13 pm (1513 GMT) on Sunday and cordoned off the street outside the building.Around 20 police cars, six ambulances and several fire engines were at the scene, according to an AFP journalist there.The venue used to be owned by the head of Wagner paramilitary group Yevgeny Prigozhin.Prigozhin said on Telegram he "gave the cafe to patriotic movement Cyber Front Z and they organised various seminars there".&nbsp;Cyber Front Z, which refers to itself on social media as "Russia's information troops", said it had hired out the cafe for the evening.A local media outlet, Fontanka, said there were at least 100 people at the event.&nbsp;Prigozhin however said he believed the responsibility for the attack did not lie with Kyiv but with "a group of radicals that is hardly related to the (Ukrainian) government".The Kremlin condemned the "terrorist attack" and said "there is evidence... that the Ukrainian special services may be related to its organisation".- 'Kill everyone' -On Sunday evening Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhaylo&nbsp;Podolyak said the attack happened as a result of Russian infighting.&nbsp;"(The) question of when domestic terrorism would become an instrument of internal political fight was a matter of time," he said on Twitter.Prigozhin said he&nbsp;hoisted the Russian flag with an inscription honouring the deceased blogger over the city administration of Bakhmut, which he claimed to have seized.The Russian foreign ministry on Sunday paid hommage to the blogger and his "service to the Fatherland, which aroused Kyiv's hatred".&nbsp;Tatarsky, whose real name is Maxim Fomin, made his name early in the Ukraine offensive by publishing videos analysing the situation on the ground and offering advice for mobilised troops, according to TASS news agency.The 40-year-old came from the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, which Russia claims to have annexed and which is currently mostly held by Russian troops.After spending time in prison for robbing a bank, he escaped and went to take part in armed combat in the Donetsk region in 2014, Russian newspaper Kommersant reported.Kommersant said he retired from military service in 2019 and founded his popular Telegram channel, which had more than 500,000 followers at the time of his death.&nbsp;Last September, he told the media at a ceremony in the Kremlin: "We will defeat everyone. We will kill everyone. We will rob everyone as necessary. Just as we like it."bur/gil

  • Hundreds gather at Russian-linked church in Khmelnytskyi where Ukrainian soldier was beaten

    Around 500 people have gathered near a Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) church in the city of Khmelnytskyi after a Ukrainian soldier was assaulted there. The UOC-MP said the church was being "stormed".

  • Fox News Pundit Dismisses Trump’s ‘Death and Destruction’ Threat as ‘Why America Loves the Guy’

    "He will go right into the face of whatever’s coming after him," Jason Chaffetz says about the indicted former president

  • Huawei's carmaking ambitions face challenges under US sanctions and concerns over brand identity

    Huawei Technologies' bid to become a major supplier of the smart software powering next-generation electric cars is facing challenges from US sanctions, competition at home, and an identity crisis. Richard Yu Chengdong, Huawei's rotating chairman and head of the company's smart car unit, said at the China EV 100 Forum on Saturday that major European, Japanese and American carmakers will not use the Chinese tech giant's solutions because it is under US sanctions. Top-tier electric vehicle (EV) ma

  • China-Japan ties: Beijing rolls out high-level talks for Tokyo foreign minister but little progress, say analysts

    High-level China-Japan meetings brought no breakthroughs on a looming tech ban, Taiwan and Ukraine as distrust between the countries seems likely to continue, even as Beijing appears willing to engage Tokyo, analysts said. Yoshimasa Hayashi's two-day visit in Beijing, the first by a Japanese foreign minister in more than three years, was welcomed with considerable diplomatic protocol, including a flurry of meetings with new Chinese Premier Li Qiang, top diplomat Wang Yi and China's foreign minis

  • US officials downplay significance of intel captured by Chinese spy craft over American soil

    U.S. officials tell Fox News they stand by statements that a Chinese spy craft that crossed the U.S. in February only provided "limited intelligence value" to Beijing.