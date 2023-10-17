Zelesnkyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief meeting: logistics of Russians disrupted, partners' weapons are efficient

, President of Ukraine, has held another Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting in which he heard the commanders’ reports and noted the efficiency of the weapons provided by the partners of Ukraine which were used to destroy the bases and logistics of the Russians.

Source: Zelenskyy

Quote: "I have held a Staff meeting and heard the important reports of the commanders. We are thanking every soldier, every brigade which strongly holds our positions. Avdiivka, the Bakhmut front, Marinka, the Shakhtarsk, and Kupiansk, and the Zaporizhzhia front. Great job, guys! We are also grateful to those who are destroying the logistics and bases of the occupiers on our lands. There have been results."

Details: Zelenskyy has also thanked Ukrainian partners. "The weapons are efficient, just like we agreed," he noted.

In addition to this, Zelenskyy stated that the Ukrainian forces are advancing as a result of assault actions. "Every day, every week Ukraine needs such results. Every day, every week we must keep the initiative," the President stressed.

There were also reports about the protection of the Black Sea and the Danube regions' coasts during the meeting.

He added that the international policy and changes in it have also been discussed during the meeting. The officials and the members of intelligence have presented their reports.

"There are many challenges. But no matter what the threats are, our response is our strength and unity. It is important to protect Ukraine and the state interests, hold the defence, help others, take care of those close to you and find your place in the joint work of the nation," the President stated.

