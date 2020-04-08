Zelira Therapeutics Completes World's First Clinical Trials for Treatment of Insomnia with Medical Cannabis

Industry's first clinically validated cannabinoid-based insomnia medication will launch globally

PHILADELPHIA, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zelira Therapeutics Ltd (ASX: ZLD, OTCQB: ZLDAF), a global leader in the development of clinically validated cannabis medicines based in both Perth, Australia and Philadelphia, is pleased to announce it has received the final report for its ZTL-101 medicinal cannabis trial for insomnia. Its findings represent a world-first clinical validation demonstrating that ZTL-101 cannabis treatment is safe and effective for chronic insomnia. These results open prospects to launch and distribute this product in global markets including the USA in the second half of 2020.

The trial was undertaken at the world-class University of Western Australia (UWA) Centre for Sleep Science and was led by principal investigator Professor Peter Eastwood, and used a randomized, double-blind, cross-over design to evaluate the efficacy of Zelira's proprietary cannabis formulation (ZTL-101) to treat patients diagnosed with chronic insomnia. Twenty- three patients were treated for 14 nights with ZTL-101 and 14 nights with placebo, separated by a one- week washout period. After dosing commenced, each participant was able to take a single (0.5ml of 11.5mg total cannabinoids) or double (1 ml of 23mg total cannabinoids) their dose of the medication, delivered sublingually, according to their symptoms.

Dr. Oludare Odumosu, Managing Director Zelira USA said, "We are pleased with the results of the study. This trial has yielded a comprehensive data-pack that supports our plans to launch the world's first clinically validated cannabinoid-based insomnia medicine into global markets this year."

Odumosu continues, "We acknowledge the dedicated team at the UWA Centre for Sleep Science and we thank the patients and supporting investigators who participated in the study."

An estimated 70 million Americans have insomnia where the market for prescription and over-the- counter medications is forecast to be worth over US$4 billion in annual revenue by 2022. Zelira is leading the development of clinically validated full spectrum cannabis medicines to access global markets for insomnia medications.

Professor Peter Eastwood, Principal Investigator for the study, and Director at the Centre for Sleep Science at the University of Western Australia said, "This study represents the most rigorous clinical trial ever undertaken to assess the therapeutic potential of medicinal cannabis to treat the symptoms of chronic insomnia. The fact that ZLT-101 treatment achieved statistically significant, dose responsive improvements across a broad range of key insomnia indices is impressive, particularly given the relatively short two-week dosing window."

Analysis showed treated patients slept significantly longer, went to sleep faster and went back to sleep sooner after waking. Patients also reported significant improvement in quality of life measures including feeling rested after sleep, feeling less stressed, less fatigued and improved overall functioning.

Insomnia is a large unmet medical need. It affects ~30% of the US population and is a major risk factor for patients suffering chronic pain, neurological disorders (Parkinson's, dementia), mental disorders (anxiety, depression, anorexia) and cardiovascular disease.