Zellner: Erie County Sheriff race too close to call

Associated Press

A 4-year-old girl was rescued safely and a man was arrested Wednesday more than two weeks after she was suspected to have been snatched from her family’s camping tent on Australia’s west coast, police said. Police found Cleo Smith in a house in the coastal town of Carnarvon and a 36-year-old local man was taken into custody in an early morning raid, police said. The girl was reunited with her mother Ellie Smith and stepfather Jake Gliddon soon after her rescue.