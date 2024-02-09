ZEN Kitchen and Bar in New Port Richey launches Valentine's menu

A popular New Port Richey chef and a local businessman are coming together in another new restaurant downtown. Chef Victor Wang is pretty well known in the area—he was the chef at Zen Forrest for 20 years. He's now partnering with businessman Jay Patel to bring ZEN Kitchen and Bar downtown. They've only been open for about five months. The restaurant specializes in pan-Asian food, plus sushi, and was originally going to open on Davis Island, but a strategic offer made this area appealing.

