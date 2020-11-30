Zenabis Announces Conditional Agreement for the Sale of Zenabis Delta

4 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Zenabis Global Inc. (TSX: ZENA) ("Zenabis" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into a conditional agreement for the sale of its facility in Delta, British Columbia.

The agreement, for the sale of land and buildings only, provides for a gross purchase price of $6.65 million and is subject to conditions that are typical for a transaction of this nature. This transaction is expected to close no later than December 30, 2020.

Shai Altman, Chief Executive Officer of Zenabis, stated, "we are very pleased to have reached a deal for the sale of our Delta facility. Now that the Company has reached a commercial deal encompassing only the land and building of the site, we will start the process of redeploying the state-of-the-art analytical testing equipment located in the Delta facility to Zenabis Atholville. Once completed, this will enable the Company to fulfill a significant amount of its testing requirements in-house, allowing the Company to realize substantial cost savings and reduce testing lead times, versus its currently out-sourced testing arrangements."

About Zenabis

Zenabis is a significant Canadian licensed cultivator of medical and recreational cannabis, and a propagator and cultivator of floral and vegetable products. Zenabis employs staff coast-to-coast, across facilities in Atholville, New Brunswick; Aldergrove, Pitt Meadows and Langley, British Columbia; and Stellarton, Nova Scotia. Zenabis currently has 111,200 kg of licensed cannabis cultivation space across four licensed facilities. Zenabis has 3.5 million square feet of total facility space dedicated to a mix of cannabis production and cultivation and its propagation and floral business.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include, among others, statements regarding the future plans, costs, objectives or performance of Zenabis, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: this transaction is expected to close no later than December 30, 2020; now that the Company has reached a commercial deal encompassing only the land and building of the site, we will start the process of redeploying the state-of-the-art analytical testing equipment located in the Delta facility to Zenabis Atholville; and this will enable the Company to fulfill the majority of its testing requirements in-house, allowing the Company to realize substantial cost savings and substantially reduce testing lead times, versus its currently out-sourced testing arrangements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond Zenabis' control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described in the shelf prospectus dated April 9, 2019 as supplemented by a prospectus supplement dated September 18, 2020 and the annual information form dated March 30, 2020, copies of which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Furthermore, any forward-looking information with respect to available space for cannabis production is subject to the qualification that management of Zenabis may decide not to use all available space for cannabis production, and the assumptions that any construction or conversion would not be cost prohibitive, required permits will be obtained and the labour, materials and equipment necessary to complete such construction or conversion will be available. Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Zenabis does not intend, nor undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws

For more information, visit: https://www.zenabis.com.

SOURCE Zenabis Global Inc.

