Zendaya, Anya Taylor-Joy head up CFDA black carpet

People
Lambert performed a medley of hits, including "Kerosene," "Mama's Broken Heart," "Bluebird," "Little Red Wagon," and "Gunpowder & Lead" to open up country music's biggest night. Luke Bryan was tasked with hosting this year's CMA Awards — the first solo host in 18 years, though he got some help at the start from fellow American Idol judges, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry! One of them was aimed at Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who recently admitted he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 after previously saying that he had been "immunized" against the virus.