Zendaya says her 'biggest fear' during her 'Dune' audition was that Timothée Chalamet would smell her 'vile' breath

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet at the Venice premiere of "Dune." Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images

Zendaya revealed that during her "Dune" audition with Timothée Chalamet, she was terrified that her breath would be "vile."

"I had just gotten my wisdom teeth taken out," Zendaya revealed to W Magazine in a new interview published Thursday. "My biggest fear was that my mouth would be vile, and then I would have to do a scene with Timothée where we have to be really close, and he would smell my possible dry socket breath."

Ultimately, as W noted, Zendaya's audition went off without a hitch, and she went on to play Chani opposite Chalamet's Paul Atreides in the sci-fi epic.

The "Euphoria" star previously spoke about the incident during an October interview with Chalamet on "The Late Show" with Stephen Colbert, when she revealed that she had just gotten her wisdom teeth removed before going in for a chemistry read with the "Little Women" actor, whom she'd never met before.

"I was nervous," Zendaya told Colbert.

"I did have this fear that I was gonna get a dry socket," she continued. "That was my biggest fear, is that if I get this dry socket thing, what if I have this horrible breath, and I come to the meeting, and we have these intimate scenes between Chani and Paul... and my breath is just reeking."

"But it didn't happen, and here we are," Zendaya concluded.

Based on the 1965 novel of the same name by Frank Herbert, Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" follows young nobleman Paul (Chalamet) as he leaves his home planet of Caladan to travel to the harsh desert world of Arrakis with his family.

But after tragedy befalls House Atreides on Arrakis, Paul is left to grapple with his destiny and seek help from the indigenous Fremen people, which include Chani (Zendaya).

"Dune" is currently available to stream on HBO Max.

