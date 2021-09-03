Zendaya singlehandedly brought back the 'naked' fashion trend in a tan leather dress with a daring thigh-high slit

Zendaya arrives at the Venice Film Festival on Friday. John Phillips/Stringer/Getty Images

Zendaya attended the Venice Film Festival on Friday for a screening of her upcoming film "Dune."

She wore a tan Balmain dress with a daring thigh-high slit, and emerald and diamond jewelry.

Earlier that day, she wore a white Valentino dress with a pink bow and black blazer.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Zendaya stole the show when she attended the Venice Film Festival this week.

She arrived at the Italian event via boat on Friday, and stepped out to reveal her sleeveless, tan dress. The custom Balmain design had a scoop neckline and ruched bodice, as well as a floor-length skirt with a small train and a bold slit that extended almost to her hip.

The actress completed the look with pointed Louboutin heels in the same color of her dress, diamond studs, an emerald ring, and a statement snake necklace.

She paired her tan dress with emerald and diamond jewelry. John Phillips/Stringer/Getty Images

On Instagram, Balmain revealed that the gown was created from leather "using an exact model of the stars' bust."

The dress is one of many daring looks that Zendaya has worn throughout her career, and that celebrities have worn at the Venice Film Festival.

It also brought back the "naked" fashion trend, and perfectly matched the vibe of her upcoming film "Dune," which is being screened at the festival on Friday.

For her hair and makeup, Zendaya opted for sleek and smokey styles. She wore her hair slicked back with a wet texture, and donned pink eye shadow, black eyeliner, rosy blush, and matching lip gloss.

Zendaya arrives at the Venice Film Festival on Friday. John Phillips/Stringer/Getty Images

Earlier on Friday, Zendaya wore a drastically different style for a "Dune" press event at the festival.

Styled by Law Roach, she arrived in a white Valentino dress with a deep neckline, wide collar, thigh-high slit, and pink bow attached to its waistline. The actress also wore a black blazer over the gown, and completed the look with matching pumps.

Her pink, white, and black ensemble was designed by Valentino. Barcroft Media/Getty Images

Representatives for Law Roach did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider