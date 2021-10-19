Zendaya wore a daring cutout dress with sheer details to the 'Dune' premiere after-party

Zendaya's latest look during the "Dune" press tour is one of her best yet. Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images

On Monday, Zendaya turned heads in a daring look at the "Dune" premiere after-party.

The actress wore a custom Nensi Dojaka dress with sheer paneling and a thigh-high slit.

Zendaya's latest outfit is yet another showstopping look she's worn during the "Dune" press tour.

Zendaya continues to prove that taking fashion risks does pay off.

The 25-year-old actress is currently on a press tour for "Dune," the 2021 remake of the 1984 film, which was adapted from the book of the same name.

On Monday, Zendaya was photographed outside London's Chiltern Firehouse in a custom Nensi Dojaka dress that was designed with a heart cutout, sheer paneling, and a thigh-high slit. She paired the look with Bulgari jewelry and brown Christian Louboutin heels.

Zendaya wore a stunning dress at a "Dune" after-party in London. Splash News

Zendaya's longtime stylist, Law Roach, also shared an Instagram video showing her twirling around in the sophisticated look.

This dress is just the latest neutral-toned look Zendaya has worn since she started promoting "Dune."

She turned heads at the London premiere in an intricate Rick Owens gown. The floor-length asymmetrical dress had a three-dimensional open back and a skirt that flowed into a train.

Zendaya at the London premiere of "Dune." Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros

On Sunday, Zendaya also made headlines for attending a "Dune" photo-call in a stunning Vivienne Westwood top that was made up of interwoven chains.

Zendaya at a "Dune" photo-call in London. Tim P. Whitby / Stringer / Getty Images

Representatives for Zendaya, Law Roach, and Nensi Dojaka did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

