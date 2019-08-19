What Is Zendesk, Inc.'s (NYSE:ZEN) Share Price Doing?

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN), which is in the software business, and is based in United States, saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of $93.74 and falling to the lows of $74.39. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Zendesk's current trading price of $76.3 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Zendesk’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Zendesk worth?

Zendesk appears to be overvalued by 22.6% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at US$76.30 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of $62.23. This means that the opportunity to buy Zendesk at a good price has disappeared! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Zendesk’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Zendesk?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Zendesk’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 31%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in ZEN’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe ZEN should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ZEN for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for ZEN, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

