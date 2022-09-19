Zendesk shareholders vote in favor of $10.2 billion go-private deal

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Zendesk logo
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Zendesk Inc shareholders have approved a $10.2 billion planned acquisition of the software maker by a group of private equity firms led by Hellman & Friedman and Permira, the company said on Monday.

The company in June agreed to be taken private in a deal that would be see investors receive $77.50 per share in cash after persistent pressure from activist investor Jana Partners.

The firm said that the deal would close in the fourth quarter of the year.

Proxy firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) backed the deal and warned that there would be "significant downside risk" if Zendesk shareholders failed to approve it.

Light Street Capital Management which manages funds that own more than 2% of Zendesk said in August that it would vote against deal and proposed that it remain a standalone public company and find a new top boss.

Earlier this month, Zendesk said that macroeconomic conditions and business momentum have continued to weaken since the go-private deal announcement in late-June from the consortium.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Recommended Stories

  • Oil edges up as supply woes outweigh demand and rate hike worries

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices edged slightly higher in volatile trading on Monday, as worries of tight supplies outweighed fears that global demand could slow due to a strong U.S. dollar and possible large increases to interest rates. Brent crude for November rose 65 cents, or 0.7%, to $92 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for October was up 62 cents to $85.73 per barrel, or 0.7% percent. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, known as OPEC+, fell short of its oil production target by 3.583 million barrels per day (bpd) in August, an internal document showed.

  • Not so calm before the storm

    Investors do not appear to be waiting for the barrage of central bank meetings this week before making moves. Investors are girding for central bank action. The Fed's meeting starts Tuesday, although the big news will come on Wednesday with its statement and Chair Jerome Powell's press conference.

  • Antitrust questions hang over Adobe's $20B Figma purchase

    Competitors and creative design professionals are raising antitrust questions about the San Jose-based design tool giant's planned purchase of San Francisco-based Figma.

  • Blinken hosts Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs in bid to boost peace

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan on Monday in a bid to ease tensions and maintain a fragile ceasefire between the ex-Soviet countries and rivals following the largest outbreak of hostilities in more than two years. Blinken brought Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov together at a New York hotel on the sidelines of the annual U.N. General Assembly. It was the foreign ministers' first face-to-face meeting since two days of shelling last week by both sides killed more than 200 troops.

  • Wix stock surges following Starboard Value's 9% stake in the company

    Wix shares are soaring after activist investor Starboard Value revealed its 9% stake in the company.

  • Here Are 10 Biotech Stocks — Including Catalyst And Viridian — That Would Have Netted You $10,000 More This Year

    The double-digit run for biotech stocks off a June bottom is great — until you realize you could've netted more by investing in the best.

  • Kuroda’s BOJ Set to Become World’s Last Negative Rate Holdout

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan’s outlier status is set to become even more acute this week with central banks from the Federal Reserve to the Swiss National Bank expected to raise borrowing costs.Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game Studio RockstarTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOBank of Japan

  • Starbucks investors push for review of how company is dealing with union activity

    A coalition of Starbucks investors on Monday filed a shareholder proposal asking for a third-party assessment of the company's stated commitment to workers' freedom of association and collective bargaining rights.

  • The obstacles in used car shopping amid record high prices

    Yahoo Finance contributor Vera Gibbons details the obstacles shoppers face searching for used cars and shares tips for what to do when your vehicle lease is up.

  • Kremlin says Ukrainian war crimes claims are a lie

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Kremlin on Monday rejected allegations that Russian forces had committed war crimes in Ukraine's Kharkiv province as a "lie". Around 450 bodies - most of which Ukraine says are civilians - have been found in mass graves near Izium after Russian troops were this month forced out of the Kharkiv region, much of which they had controlled since the first weeks of their military campaign in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said investigators at the site had found evidence of torture, including bodies with hands tied, and accused Russian troops of committing war crimes.

  • Beyond Meat Stock Hits All-Time Low. Inflation Taking Bite Out of Plant-Based Industry.

    Beyond Meat shares hit an all-time low Monday, falling for the fifth consecutive day and dragging down other plant-based stocks as inflation has led consumers’ to shun the higher-priced products. In fact, the stock has tumbled 74% this year and a whopping 93% from its all-time closing high of $234.90 in July 2019, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Other plant-based companies like Oatly Group (OTLY) and Calavo Growers fell 2% and 0.6% on Monday, and have dropped 63% and 18% this year.

  • Ethereum Merge: What They Are Saying

    The Merge -- Ethereum's full transition to proof-of-stake (PoS) from proof-of-work (PoW) -- was completed successfully on Sept. 15, to the admiration and acclaim of many. See Our List: 100 Most...

  • Labor force quits remaining high ‘is not consistent with a recession’: Economist

    Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss President Biden's recent comments on the state of the U.S. economy amid inflation, the health of the labor market, and U.S. homebuilder confidence.

  • 5 Of The Biggest Startup Investment Wins Of All Time

    Venture Capital (VC) firms try to predict winners. If they are right, returns can be twice or even more than the initial capital of investment. Below are the five biggest startup investment wins of all time. WhatsApp According to CB Insights, WhatsApp has maintained its position as the best and leading VC bet of all time. In 2011, Sequoia Capital, one of the largest VC firms in the world, invested $8 million in the nascent project, valued at $80 million. It was recorded that Sequoia was WhatsApp

  • Retail Investors Got Better Terms Than Bill Gates On This Startup Investment

    As unbelievable as it sounds, it's true. Retail investors stand to make higher profits than Bill Gates in his latest finding. Gates recently funded building construction startup Vantem Global in a series A funding. Vantem Global is at the forefront of providing affordable housing and materials at net zero carbon emissions. Such homes can be expensive to own and manage. Vantem Global employs modular technology in construction to make it affordable. It uses up the same amount of energy as it gener

  • OurCrowd announces its new $200M Global Health Equity Fund

    OurCrowd, the global crowdfunding venture firm, today announced its newest fund. As the organization announced at today’s Clinton Global Initiative event in New York, it is partnering with the WHO Foundation to launch its Global Health Equity Fund (GHEF), a $200 million fund that will focus on healthcare solutions that can have a global impact. ”COVID-19 was a wake-up call for me as an investor,” said Medved.

  • American Express plans to hire 1,500 new employees for its tech arm

    Yahoo Finance reporter Ines Ferre details how American Express is planning to hire roughly 1,500 coders, engineers, and data analysts for its technology division.

  • Why Adobe Stock Keeps Falling

    Shares of PDF pioneer Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) got pummeled last week, falling 24% through Friday after announcing plans to acquire online design platform Figma at its $400 million in current-year revenues for $20 billion (i.e., 50 times sales). In today's news, Wells Fargo and Edward Jones both downgraded shares of Adobe to "equal weight" and "hold," respectively, and the Figma acquisition placed front and center in their explanations for why. "Adobe shocked the software world announcing its intent to acquire Figma for ~$20Bn," commented Wells.

  • Did the Ethereum Merge Drop ‘Worldwide Electricity Consumption’ by 0.2%?

    Last week, hot off the heels of the Merge, a complicated plan to swap Ethereum’s infrastructure without interrupting the multibillion-dollar cryptocurrency network, Ethereum’s co-founder Vitalik Buterin reshared data suggesting “worldwide electricity consumption” could be reduced by 0.2% as a result. This talking point, originally discussed by Ethereum researcher Justin Drake, was picked up by U.S. congressmen, technologists and Ethereum’s community, who are right to celebrate the network’s vastly smaller carbon footprint. Proof-of-stake, Ethereum’s new algorithm for processing transactions, would use approximately 99% less power than the proof-of-work (PoW) system Ethereum used to run.

  • 2022's holiday delivery challenge: softening e-commerce demand

    FedEx, United Parcel Service and other delivery firms that struggled with too much pandemic-fueled demand from online retailers like Amazon and Walmart, now have the opposite problem - too much delivery capacity. Online sales started fizzling during last year's peak delivery season from Thanksgiving weekend through the end of the year. FedEx, UPS and the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) kept adding facilities and staff, even as more consumers returned to in-store shopping and higher food, fuel and rent costs eroded discretionary spending.