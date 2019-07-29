Has Zenitel NV (EBR:ZENT) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly?

Today we are going to look at Zenitel NV (EBR:ZENT) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Zenitel:

0.10 = €3.1m ÷ (€50m - €20m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

So, Zenitel has an ROCE of 10%.

Is Zenitel's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. We can see Zenitel's ROCE is around the 12% average reported by the Communications industry. Separate from Zenitel's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

The image below shows how Zenitel's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. How cyclical is Zenitel? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Zenitel's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Zenitel has total liabilities of €20m and total assets of €50m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 41% of its total assets. With this level of current liabilities, Zenitel's ROCE is boosted somewhat.

What We Can Learn From Zenitel's ROCE

Zenitel's ROCE does look good, but the level of current liabilities also contribute to that. Zenitel shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers .