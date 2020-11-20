Zenith Files Notice of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Zenith Capital Corp.
CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zenith Capital Corp. (“Zenith” or the “Company”) today announces the filing on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) of the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular (the “Notice”) related to its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) being held on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 commencing at approximately 2:00 pm (MT).

The Notice, outlining the matters to be considered at the Meeting, contains an important Cautionary Note on ‘In-Person’ Attendance. Shareholders are advised to read this note carefully in light of the rapidly evolving COVID-19 outbreak.

The Company strongly urges shareholders not to attend the Meeting in person as it can only safely accommodate a very limited number of attendees and, in order to mitigate potential risks to public health and safety, access to the Meeting will be limited to essential personnel and others entitled to attend the Meeting, subject to capacity and other restrictions.

As such, the Company has organized a webcast of the Meeting (details are set out below) whereby shareholders can listen to the Meeting live online. This is not a virtual meeting and shareholders cannot vote or ask questions as part of the Meeting; questions can be submitted in advance by emailing info@zenithepigenetics.com.

The Company encourages shareholders to vote their shares at least forty-eight (48) hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays) prior to the Meeting (or any adjournment thereof) by following the instructions set out in the form of proxy or voting instruction form received by such shareholders.

Following the formal business of the Meeting, Donald McCaffrey, President and Chief Executive Officer, will provide a corporate update presentation.

Meeting Webcast:

It is highly recommended to access the webcast over the Internet using the following link: http://services.choruscall.ca/links/zenithagm20201222.html A replay of the webcast (using the same link provided) will be available for one month following the conclusion of the event.

If dialing in by phone, dial 1-800-319-4610 (within Canada / USA) or +1-403-351-0324 (International Toll). Callers should dial-in at least 15 min prior to the scheduled start time.

About Zenith

Zenith Capital Corp. is a biotechnology investment company originally spun out of Resverlogix Corp. (TSX: RVX) in 2013. Zenith Epigenetics Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zenith Capital Corp., is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other disorders with significant unmet medical need. Zenith Epigenetics is developing various novel combinations of BET inhibitors with other targeted agents. The lead compound, ZEN-3694, is in clinical development for:

  1. Metastatic Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer (“mCRPC”) in combination with androgen receptor inhibitor, XTANDI

  2. Triple Negative Breast Cancer in combination with the PARP inhibitor TALZENNA with Pfizer as a collaborator

  3. Androgen receptor independent mCRPC in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitor Keytruda and XTANDI

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations & Communications
Zenith Epigenetics
Phone: 587-390-7865
Email: info@zenithepigenetics.com
Website: www.zenithepigenetics.com

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. Our actual results, events or developments could be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We can give no assurance that any of the events or expectations will occur or be realized. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions and risk factors including those discussed in our most recent MD&A which are incorporated herein by reference and are available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. Zenith disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


