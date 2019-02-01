Is Zensar Technologies Limited’s (NSE:ZENSARTECH) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors?

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a subscription valued at $60.

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Zensar Technologies Limited’s (NSE:ZENSARTECH) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Zensar Technologies has a P/E ratio of 16.7, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 6.0%.

How Do I Calculate Zensar Technologies’s Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Zensar Technologies:

P/E of 16.7 = ₹225.25 ÷ ₹13.49 (Based on the year to December 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each ₹1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the ‘E’ in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Zensar Technologies increased earnings per share by a whopping 69% last year. But earnings per share are down 4.7% per year over the last three years.

How Does Zensar Technologies’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (15.7) for companies in the software industry is roughly the same as Zensar Technologies’s P/E.

Zensar Technologies’s P/E tells us that market participants think its prospects are roughly in line with its industry. If the company has better than average prospects, then the market might be underestimating it. Checking factors such as the tenure of the board and management could help you form your own view on if that will happen.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Zensar Technologies’s Balance Sheet

Since Zensar Technologies holds net cash of ₹4.3b, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Bottom Line On Zensar Technologies’s P/E Ratio

Zensar Technologies’s P/E is 16.7 which is about average (16.3) in the IN market. The balance sheet is healthy, and recent EPS growth impressive, but the P/E implies some caution from the market. Given analysts are expecting further growth, I am a little surprised the P/E ratio is not higher. That may be worth further research.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, ‘In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.’ So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.