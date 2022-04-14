Zephyrhills man accused of fighting Capitol police, smashing window on Jan. 6

A Zephyrhills man is the latest person to be accused of federal crimes related to the Jan. 6, 2021, mob attack at the U.S. Capitol.

Steven Miles was arrested Tuesday based on a criminal complaint filed in Washington, D.C., which alleges he fought with police officers and smashed a window to enter the building.

Miles, 39, faces several charges, including assaulting, resisting or impeding officers; civil disorder; and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon. He made an initial court appearance Tuesday and was released on bond.

He was accused with another man, Matthew LeBrun, 33, of New Orleans, who also was arrested Tuesday on misdemeanor charges.

The criminal complaint states the pair were seen at a rally that preceded the rioting with three other Tampa Bay-area men — Zachary Johnson of St. Petersburg, Dion Rajewski of Largo and Alan Fisher III of Tampa — who have already been charged.

Images included in the complaint purport to show Miles and LeBrun marching to the Capitol. At the building’s West Front, Miles shoved and tried to punch police officers, the complaint states. He later climbed a staircase to the Upper West Terrace.

Miles was seen using a wood plank to smash a window near the Senate wing door, according to the complaint. He then crawled through the broken glass to enter the building. He was seen walking inside briefly before exiting through a different door.

Miles is the 83rd Floridian charged in the attack, which disrupted congressional certification of the 2020 election results. Of the close to 800 people charged so far, more came from Florida than any other state.