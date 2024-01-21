Zephyrhills officer dies after cancer battle

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) — The Zephyrhills Police Department announced Sunday that one of its police officers passed away.

According to police, Sgt. David Dixon died after battling cancer.

Dixon had served with the department for 15 years. Before that, he worked for the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for 15 years.

“He will be missed!” the department wrote in a release.

In his service, Dixon worked as a patrol officer, school resource officer, field training officer, and patrol sergeant.

