Zepp Health Corporation (NYSE:ZEPP) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Operator: Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by for Zepp Health Corporation's Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Today's conference call is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to your host, Ms. Grace Zhang, Director of Investor Relations for the company. Please go ahead, Grace.

Grace Zhang: Hello, everyone and welcome to Zepp Health Corporation's third quarter 2022 earnings conference call. The company's financial and operating results were issued in our press release via the News Wire Services earlier today and are posted online. You can also view the earnings press release and slides we refer to on this call by visiting the IR section of the company's website at ir.zepp.com. Participating in today's call are Mr. Huang Wang, our Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Leon Deng, our Chief Financial Officer. The company's management will begin with prepared remarks and the call will conclude with a Q&A session. Mr. Mike Yeung, our Chief Operating Officer will join us for the Q&A session.

Before we continue, please note that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements made under the Safe Harbor Provision of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. As such, the company's actual results may be materially different from the views expressed today. Further information regarding this and other risks and uncertainties is included in the company's Annual Report on Form 20-F of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and other filings as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except under applicable law. Please also note that Zepp's earnings press release and this conference call include discussions of unaudited GAAP financial information, as well as unaudited non-GAAP financial information.

Zepp's press release contain a reconciliation of the unaudited non-GAAP measures to the unaudited most directly comparable GAAP measures. I will now turn the call over to our CEO, Mr. Wang Huang. Please go ahead.

Wang Huang: Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining our call. First, I would like to provide some context by adjusting the macro environment, which continued to worsen during Q3 and impacted our operations amid heightened geopolitical uncertainties and COVID-19 containment measures in China. Against this backdrop, our third quarter revenues came in within our expectation at RMB1.2 billion, down 24.9% year-over-year, primarily due to decreased sales of Mi Band. products. Despite these challenges, we continue to grow during the quarter with top line up 8.8% quarter-over-quarter, a significant reflection of the resilience of our business. I would like to highlight that despite the macro headwinds we faced during the quarter, our self-branded products have returned to their growth trajectory, this 4.2% year-over-year and 35.6% quarter-over-quarter increase in revenue.

This growth was underpinned by increased recognition from global consumers as we made progress in enhancing our product value and expanding our sales channels. In the North American market, as we have expanded into more retail channels, our revenue grew by 23% year-over-year and 54% quarter-over-quarter. In Europe, we also had several bright spots. In Poland, for example, where our revenue growth rate was 222% year-over-year. We were also the official partner of the 44th Warsaw Marathon, which has further raised our brand value and recognition. In France and Spain, we enjoyed 36.4% and 26.2% revenue growth, respectively, against macro challenges. In September, we our brand new Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4 at the event. The Amazfit GT 4 series is with premium features for both sections and functions.

Over outlets in the EMEA region reported our launch event at and our GT 4 series was named by sources as the best product. Our new GTR 4 and GTS 4 are equipped with the industry's first dual-band circularly-polarized GPA antenna technology, enabling movement tracking and positioning up to 99% as accurate as handheld GPS, low in open air scenarios. This generation also features our new BioTracker 4.0 with a high precision PDG optical sensor and both models, heart rate checking performance, which enhance to match the . We brief these upgraded product features will prove attracted to users worldwide, enabling more people to reach their business goals and better managing their health in their daily life. Furthermore, we are excited to team up with Adidas, , a well-established digital platform that serves 182 million athletics to empower users to synchronize workout data to Adidas running via the Zepp app.

This function became available on our newly released Amazfit GT 4 series in October and we gradually become successful on our other smartwatches going forward by partnering with global brands that share our passion for helping users achieve their business goals. We hope to further expand our user community and achieve continued growth. In October, we introduced our fresh premium multi-sport GPS watch, the Amazfit Falcon. It features the new AI powered Zepp Coach providing users with scientific and tailored business guidance through our self-developed smart coaching algorithm. Crafted with a top aircraft grade titanium unibody and 20 ATM water-resistance, a first for Amazfit smartwatches, as well as sports modes, activate dual band GPS checking and six satellite positioning systems.

Amazfit Falcon is devoted for companion built to breaking limits. The young smart wearables we forged ahead with the expansion of our new healthcare solutions product lineup this step quality, which features discrete invisible in up to 18 hours of battery life and 12 unique settings to choose from for optimized effect. Apart from health, we believe it's crucial to mental health and overall well-being. As an innovative AI generated that adapts to user's biological phase our newly developed Zepp Aura solution can help users fall asleep faster and sleep more deeply. We are confident that these new innovations represent an important milestone in our expansion into the healthcare sector and will usher in a new growth stage for us. Additionally, we have always been passionate about technology innovation and fostering a more vibrant developer community, while striving to reinforce our brand identity on the global stage.

Accordingly, we were proud to join past sponsors such as Microsoft and Google Cloud in the world's largest held in October. During the event, we talked to more than 5,000 plus attendees and have successfully attracted more than 1,500 top talent students to visit our booth and learn more about who we are. We also awarded crash prices and our Amazfit smartwatches to women in their watch faces and apps categories in order to recognize their and encourage their use of technology to creating solutions that improve our work. As we anticipate continuing microeconomic headwinds in Q4 and potentially began increasing organizational efficiency has also been a key focus of our management team this year. And our measures have delivered concrete results in cost efficiency in R&D and G&A expenses, as we will pay additional measures when needed to get the fixed costs facing the .

All-in-all, a fruitful third quarter results, including new product launches and encouraging performance, from our self-branded products, highlight our organization's resilience in the face of multiple external challenges. We will further expand our products and services offering while improved organizational efficiency to of our shareholders, as well as help small users to live a healthy life. Thank you again for joining us today. I will now turn the call over to Leon to go over the highlights of our third quarter financial results.

Leon Deng: Thank you all. Hello, everyone. I would like to start by highlighting some of the key metrics of our third quarter financial results. As mentioned by Wang in the third quarter, we saw persistent challenges associated with high input and freight costs. The involving geopolitical situations and ongoing COVID-19 containment and control measures in China. These adverse conditions weighed on our revenue generated and our overall gross margin. the macro volatilities and uncertainties, our Q3 revenue coming in-line with our guidance at RMB1.2 billion, down 24.9% year-over-year, which consists of 53.5% of self-branded product sales and 46.5% of Xiaomi product sales versus 38% of the self-branded product sales and 61.4% of Xiaomi product sales in the same period last year.

The decline in revenue at large is mainly driven by the lower than expected Mi Band sales in the third quarter. However, our self-branded products restored their growth with a 4.2% year-over-year increase in revenue despite the headwinds. We have seen bright spots in many parts of our business, for example in North America markets, our revenue grew 23% year-over-year and 54% quarter-over-quarter. Quarter-over-quarter, we continue to improve on both our top line and bottom line with 8.8% revenue growth and a narrowed loss during the quarter. Our adjusted net income for the quarter is minus RMB8.8 million, which included a one-off severance cost of RMB10 million. This almost breakeven result demonstrated our organization's resilience and the effectiveness of our continued measures to streamline our cost base.

On a sequential basis, third quarter 2022 revenue was better than the second quarter 2022 revenue and our operating profit also improved reconfirming our solid execution capabilities. Notably, our self-branded product revenue in the third quarter grew 35.6% sequentially, boosted by our newly launched products, including the new Amazfit GT4 series, the Amazfit Bip 3, Amazfit Bip 3 Pro and the Amazfit Trex 2. Now, let's turn to our third quarter gross margin, which can be affected by the product mix, product launch timing and product life cycles, including model upgrades. Our Q3 gross margin was 19.1%, 1.1 percentage points lower year-over-year, affected by higher freight costs, compared with the same period last year and clearance of our previous generation products, partially offset by higher gross margin coming from our new product introductions.

However, given the 1.2 percentage points increase quarter-over-quarter, we can see a positive gross margin development trend now. It's also worth mentioning that given the new product launches, our gross margin for self-branded products exhibited continuous growth month-over-month in the third quarter. Turning now to costs, which has been a key focal point for the company, both in terms of absolute amount, as well as the percentage of term. While we have to balance cost controls carefully with expenditures to fuel growth, we have already seen a decrease in trend in total operating expenses since Q3 2020. As a portion of the operating expenses is fixed and takes time and creativity to reduce them gradually, we expect to achieve further cost reductions in absolute terms for the remainder of the year.

Going forward, we'll continue to right size our operating expenses from their current level in order to deliver profitability in the coming quarters. Our third quarter 2022 operating expenses were RMB303.9 million, representing a 1.6% quarter-over-quarter decline. R&D in Q3 2022 was RMB127.4 million, an increase of 17.2% year-over-year. The increase was mainly driven by the lower government subsidy received. Excluding the above factors, the R&D expenses remained slightly down versus the third quarter of 2021, due to strict productivity measures applied. Selling and marketing expenses were RMB123.9 million, 36% higher year-over-year, mainly due to our increased investments in various international markets and sales channel expansion through digital marketing initiatives and partnerships with leading global sales platforms.

These actions are critical to drive our long-term organic growth. Q3 G&A expenses reduced 14.8%, compared with the third quarter of 2021 and 26.5%, compared with the second quarter of 2022. This decrease illustrates the effectiveness of our expense control strategy. As we look ahead, cost structure optimization will continue to be our primary focus, especially aimed at the complex and the high volatile macro environment. With higher productivity, ROI-based operations, and more disciplined cost reduction measures, we expect to reduce our operating expenses further. As our revenue improved and expense declined sequentially, adjusted operating loss for the third quarter of 2022 improved further to RMB65 million, compared with the adjusted loss of RMB98 million in the second quarter and the adjusted loss of RMB142 million in the first quarter of 2022.

We also paid close attention to the foreign exchange fluctuations and recorded a positive FX contribution year to date. Thanks to our proactive management of the FX risks. Our adjusted net loss in third quarter was RMB8.8 million, which includes a 10 million severance payment, with the loss of in the second quarter and the loss of RMB75.7 million in the first quarter of 2022. Now turning to the balance sheet. Our cash flow also remains strong with cash flow from operations in Q3 standing positive at RMB115.3 million. As of September 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents were RMB1.01 billion, compared with RMB997 million as of June 30, 2022. During the quarter, we continued to manage our working capital and inventory more efficiently and realized lower inventory levels quarter-over-quarter.

We're targeting to reduce our inventories by year-end to be on par or lower than the levels we . In November 2021, the Board approved the allocation of up to US$20 million toward a share repurchase program. In Q3 2022, we continued repurchase program reflecting our confidence in our growth strategy and financial performance. We have bought back US$9.2 million worth of shares until September 30, 2022, and intend to carry on with this buyback program. Moving on to our outlook. In-light of the ongoing challenges, our guidance for the fourth quarter of 2022 currently projects net revenue to be between RMB1.1 billion and RMB1.35 billion, compared with RMB1.66 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021. Please note that this outlook reflects the continued uncertainty of the potential effects of the China COVID-19 pandemic policy ourselves and the lower discretionary consumer spending, especially in our overseas markets, aim to global macroeconomic weakness.

Please also note that this guidance is based on existing market conditions and reflects the management's current and preliminary estimates of the market and operating conditions, as well as the customer demand, which are all subject to change. This concludes our prepared remarks. We'll now open the call to questions. Operator, please go ahead.

