Zerbe Township supervisor charged with felony interception of communications

Jan. 7—SHAMOKIN — A Zerbe Township Supervisor faces felony interception of communications after state police said he let someone secretly listen to a private conversation.

Walter Paczkoskie, 59, of Shamokin Street, in Trevorton, was charged Thursday by Stonington state trooper and criminal investigator Josiah Reiner.

Paczkoskie was arraigned in front of Shamokin District Judge John Gembic and released on $5,000 unsecured bail. Paczkoskie was also charged with misdemeanor stalking, according to troopers.

On Dec, 27, Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey signed a search warrant and it was served on Paczkoskie by Reiner, according to court documents.

The search warrant was issued to extract further information, according to police. Police said they believe an illegal interception of oral communications was conducted.

Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz asked state police to investigate an incident that occurred on Dec. 5 while township officials were conducting water testing in Trevorton after his office received a complaint, according to court documents.

Police allege Paczkoskie approached the officials and asked what they were doing taking water samples outside of scheduled times. When the township officials said they were authorized to do so, Paczkoskie took out his phone and began to speak into it, according to court documents.

During the investigation, police interviewed an individual who was said to be on the other end of the phone listening to the conversation taking place during the incident, according to court documents.

The individual told police Paczkoskie called and asked the person to remain on the phone and listen so they could back up Paczkoskie if need be, according to court documents. Police allege none of the township officials had any knowledge that Paczkoskie had someone on the other end of the call listening to the conversation.

Paczkoskie defeated Supervisor Michael Schwartz in the May primary and was unopposed in the Nov. 2 general election.