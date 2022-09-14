Zero arrests in at least 16 Jane's Revenge attacks on pro-life organizations

Jessica Chasmar
·7 min read

Not a single arrest has been made in the more than a dozen attacks on pro-life organizations across the country claimed by left-wing pro-abortion group Jane’s Revenge.

Jane’s Revenge has claimed responsibility for at least 18 arson and vandalism attacks on crisis pregnancy centers (CPCs) and other faith-based organizations throughout the U.S. since the May 2 leak of the Supreme Court draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation first told Fox News Digital in June that it had launched an investigation into the targeted vandalism. The FBI said in a Sept. 7 statement that it was still investigating the "series of attacks and threats targeting pregnancy resource centers, faith-based organizations, and reproductive health clinics across the country, as well as to judicial buildings, including the US Supreme Court," but it made no mention of Jane’s Revenge specifically.

"The incidents are being investigated as potential acts of domestic violent extremism, FACE (Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances) Act violations or violent crime matters, depending on the facts of each case," the FBI told Fox News Digital in an email. "The FBI takes all violence and threats of violence very seriously, and we are working closely with our law enforcement partners at the national, state and local levels to investigate these incidents."

LETTER SIGNED BY RADICAL ABORTION GROUP JANE'S REVENGE DECLARES ‘OPEN SEASON’ ON PRO-LIFE PREGNANCY CENTERS

Jane’s Revenge, formed this year, has claimed responsibility for at least 18 acts of vandalism and arson nationwide in the name of abortion rights.

The first of the attacks occurred on May 8 at Wisconsin Family Action in Madison, which was firebombed and vandalized with the threat, "If abortions aren't safe, then you aren't either." No arrests have been made in the case, which is still considered active, police told Fox News Digital.

"Not only have no arrests been made, but to the best of my knowledge, no person of interest as even been apprehended or brought in for questioning," Wisconsin Family Action President Julaine Appling told Fox News Digital on Monday.

Appling said she hasn’t heard from any federal or local authorities regarding the case since early June.

The same day of the attack in Madison, Jane's Revenge posted its first communiqué on the anonymous blogging host noblogs.org with a picture of the vandalism and demanding "the disbanding of all anti-choice establishments, fake clinics, and violent anti-choice groups within the next thirty days."

REPUBLICANS PUSH DOJ TO PROTECT PRO-LIFE CENTERS FROM ‘ASSAULT’ BY VIOLENT ACTIVISTS

In another online statement on June 15, Jane's Revenge suggested it had local cells operating around the country and would continue its violence, calling it "open season."

"Your thirty days expired yesterday. We offered an honourable [sic] way out. You could have walked away. Now the leash is off. And we will make it as hard as possible for your campaign of oppression to continue. We have demonstrated in the past month how easy and fun it is to attack. We are versatile, we are mercurial, and we answer to no one but ourselves," the statement said.

Since the Madison attack, Jane’s Revenge has claimed to have carried out more than a dozen additional acts of vandalism on pro-life organizations. Fox News Digital has reached out to the police departments investigating each incident and found that not a single arrest has been made or publicized.

Jane’s Revenge claimed it carried out the vandalism on May 14 at Alpha Pregnancy Center in Reisterstown, Maryland.

"An arrest has not been made in reference to this case," the Baltimore County Police Department told Fox News Digital. "Our detectives are following up on leads and have been in communication with our federal partners throughout this investigation."

Jane’s Revenge claimed responsibility for the May 22 defacing of Saint Michael Parish in Olympia, Washington.

"That investigation is still open at this time. No arrests have been made," the Olympia Police Department told Fox News Digital. "If anyone has information about that crime, please call the Olympia Police Department at 360-753-8300."

FBI INVESTIGATING ATTACKS ON PREGNANCY CENTERS AS POTENTIAL ACTS OF DOMESTIC VIOLENT EXTREMISM

Jane’s Revenge claimed responsibility for the smashed windows and graffiti at Next Step Pregnancy Services on May 25 in Lynnwood, Washington.

"No arrests have been made," Lynnwood Police Department told Fox News Digital.

On May 30, vandals targeted the Dove Medical Center in Eugene, Oregon, in a rowdy demonstration organized by Jane’s Revenge. While multiple arrests were made that night for disorderly conduct, no one was arrested for spray-painting "ABORTION IS HEALTHCARE" on the building.

"We didn’t make subsequent arrests or have investigations after the incident on June 24/25 was over," the Eugene Police Department told Fox News Digital. "There were no arrests made for property destruction that night."

Jane’s Revenge claimed responsibility for two attacks on June 2, one on the Agape Pregnancy Resource Center in Des Moines, Iowa, and another at the Capitol Hill Pregnancy Center in Washington, D.C. No arrests were made in either case, police told Fox News Digital.

COTTON: GARLAND MUST RESIGN OVER DOJ INACTION ON JANE’S REVENGE, MORE THAN 50 ATTACKS ON PRO-LIFE GROUPS

The Metropolitan Police Department told Fox News Digital that the case in D.C. is currently classified as "suspended," which means every reasonable avenue of investigation has been pursued and exhausted, and the case is no longer active until and unless any additional information is presented.

Jane’s Revenge claimed credit for two more attacks on June 7, one on CompassCare Pregnancy Services in Amherst, New York, which resulted in the injuries of two firefighters, and one at the Mountain Area Pregnancy Services in Asheville, North Carolina. No arrests have been made in either case and the investigations are ongoing, police told Fox News Digital.

There have been no arrests in the June 8 attack at Options360 Women's Clinic in Vancouver, Washington, which is still being investigated, police told Fox News Digital. Vandals splattered the building with red paint and spray-painted it with "Jane’s Revenge."

On June 14, Jane’s Revenge claimed responsibility for smashing windows and spray-painting "ABORTION IS LIBERATION" at Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life in Minneapolis. Police told Fox News Digital no arrests were made, and the case is currently "closed."

Jane’s Revenge claimed credit for the June 20 vandalism at Redford Pregnancy Care Center in Michigan. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, police told Fox News Digital.

The Respect Life Ministry office in Hollywood, Florida, the Lennon Pregnancy Center in Dearborn Heights, Michigan, the Life Choices clinic in Longmont, Colorado, and the Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center in Lynchburg, Virginia, were also hit with vandalism on May 30, June 19, June 25 and June 25, respectively, in separate attacks claimed by Jane’s Revenge. Those police departments did not respond to Fox News Digital’s inquiries, but the four clinics said they’re not aware of any arrests being made.

"The FBI is continuing to follow leads," a Blue Ridge spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

Jane’s Revenge also claimed responsibility for the July 8 vandalism at Clearway Clinic in Worcester, Massachusetts, and the Aug. 18 vandalism at Bethlehem House in Easthampton, Massachusetts.

Those two centers and the police departments investigating each case did not respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.

Fox News Digital compiled only the attacks specifically claimed by Jane’s Revenge and not the dozens of additional attacks that are attributed to the group due to similar tactics and messaging.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, in June demanded that U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland resign over the Biden administration Justice Department’s inaction on prosecuting Jane's Revenge members for the wave of attacks.

Cotton, who is the ranking member for the subcommittee on Criminal Justice and Counterterrorism, the Intelligence Committee and the Armed Services Committee, has called on the DOJ to investigate Jane’s Revenge as a "domestic terrorist organization."

Fox News’ David Rutz contributed to this report.

