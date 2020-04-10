Zero-commission trading app TradeUP hosts Easter Egg Hunt with individual prizes up to $1,250

NEW YORK, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TradeUP announced an Easter Egg Hunt promotion for clients who open and fund a Live Account during the event period to earn two chances to smash the "TradeUP Egg" and receive cash equivalents of stocks worth up to $1,250 in total. Moreover, clients with an initial qualifying deposit of $1,000 or more can receive extra cash bonuses up to $200. The offer, which runs from April 10, 2020 to Jun 30, 2020, aims to thank customers for their ongoing support as TradeUP's user base continues to grow at a steady pace.

Launched in Jan 2020, TradeUP is a fintech-powered trading platform that offers zero commission on U.S. stock, ETF and options trades. In April, TradeUP announced the addition of Hong Kong stock trading to its mobile app, offering investors a unique opportunity to access one of the most liquid and rapidly expanding markets in the Asia-Pacific region at lower costs, without hidden fees or minimum deposits.

Built entirely from the ground up, TradeUP has already attracted a thriving community of users, both novices and professionals, who use it as an alternative to traditional trading platforms. Adopting a mobile-first strategy, TradeUP has developed a proprietary and intuitive mobile platform that gives users free and easy access to a comprehensive set of charts and technical tools on their phones. Features such as prices alerts, stock screeners and economic calendar are also provided. TradeUP places great emphasis on making more real-time, actionable insights available to all market participants. The recent inclusion of Hong Kong stock trading gives TradeUP a unique appeal by allowing users to gain direct exposure to Asia's financial hub and diversify their investment holdings that may otherwise have been limited.

"TradeUP now allows users to invest in U.S. and Hong Kong stock from an integrated account. Without having to create multiple accounts, TradeUP lets users view and manage their portfolios all in one place, making the trading process more efficient, productive and seamless," said Ryan Song, director of TradeUP.

TradeUP's development team has been making constant progress to improve user experience with biweekly updates. The aim, noted by Song, is to create a platform that evolves along with users' needs and advances in technologies. TradeUP is offering numerous online promotions to users. According to the description of Eastern Egg Hunt, users will have a 100% chance to get the cash equivalent of one stock, but the probability for receiving each eligible stock varies.

For more information about Easter Egg Hunt, please visit: https://tradeup.marsco.com/activity/market/us-open-smash/#/invite

Commissions Disclosure

Zero-fee or commission-free trading means $0 commission trading on self-directed individual cash or margin brokerage accounts that trade U.S. exchange-listed stocks and ETFs online. A $0.65 per contract fee applies to options trades. TradeUP also charges commission on Hong Kong stock trading. For more information, see our full pricing details: https://www.itradeup.com/pricing/commissions-us.

Brokerage services in TradeUP are offered by Marsco Investment Corporation. Download TradeUP in the Apple App Store or Google Play for free. For more information, please visit TradeUP's website: https://www.itradeup.com/. Marsco Investment Corporation is a registered brokerage firm at SEC (CRD:18483; SEC: 8-36754), a member of FINRA/SIPC and a member of DTC/NSCC, regulated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Past performance of a security, market, or financial product does not guarantee future results. Electronic trading poses unique risks to investors. System response and access times may vary due to market conditions, system performance, and other factors. Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions. The contents of this article shall not be considered a recommendation or solicitation for the purchase or sale of securities, futures or other investment products.

