Zero-COVID, big money: China's anti-virus spending boosts medical, tech, construction

Eduardo Baptista
·5 min read

By Eduardo Baptista

BEIJING (Reuters) -China's 'zero-COVID' policy of constantly monitoring, testing and isolating its citizens to prevent the spread of the coronavirus has battered much of the country's economy, but it has created bubbles of growth in the medical, technology and construction sectors.

The Chinese government, alone among major countries in vowing to eradicate the coronavirus within its borders, is on track to spend more than $52 billion (350 billion yuan) this year on testing, new medical facilities, monitoring equipment and other anti-COVID measures, which will benefit as many as 3,000 companies, according to analysts.

"In China, the companies that provide testing services and other related industries are making big money because of the government's focus on a containment-based approach in fighting COVID," said Yanzhong Huang, a global health specialist at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), a U.S. think tank.

China aims to have COVID testing facilities within 15-minutes' walk of everyone in its big cities and continues to impose mass testing at the slightest sign of an outbreak. Hong Kong-based Pacific Securities estimates this has created a market worth more than $15 billion a year for test makers and providers.

The government is footing the bill for the vast majority of this, either by buying test kits or paying companies to do tests. Although prices of tests have dropped since the outbreak of the coronavirus in early 2020 – to as little as 50 cents per test - this continuing demand has helped a number of companies.

First-quarter profit more than doubled for Hangzhou-based Dian Diagnostics Group Co Ltd, one of China's biggest medical test makers. Its revenue jumped more than 60% to $690 million, just less than half of which was for its COVID testing services, almost entirely paid for by the government.

Rival Adicon Holdings Ltd, which received about $300 million of mostly government money for its COVID tests over 2020 and 2021, according to the company's financial statements, has applied for an initial public offering on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Shanghai Runda Medical Technology Co Ltd said it was processing up to 400,000 COVID tests per day in April, during the almost two-month-long lockdown of Shanghai, generating more than $30 million a month, according to an article by the state-run Securities Times.

China defends its 'zero-COVID' policy as crucial to saving lives and preventing its healthcare system from being overrun. It shows little sign of pulling back even as the economic toll mounts.

The latest indicators show the country's economy has weakened sharply since March, as employment, consumer spending, exports and home sales have been hit by stringent lockdown measures that clogged highways and ports, stranded workers and shut factories.

Many private-sector economists expect the economy to shrink in the April to June quarter from a year earlier, compared with the first quarter's 4.8% growth. The blue-chip CSI 300 Index is down 19% this year.

Investors are uncertain how long the boom will last for companies like Dian, Adicon and Shanghai Runda, whose fortunes are closely tied to government spending. Analysts, on average, expect Dian's revenue to dip slightly next year, while they see Shanghai Runda's continuing to grow. Stocks of both are down from the start of this year.

"The development of the epidemic is uncertain due to the large number of mutated strains of the new coronavirus and the complexity of infectiousness," said a recent research note by Shenzhen-based Essence Securities. "If the spread of the epidemic is well controlled and the epidemic prevention policy is adjusted, it may have a negative impact on the market demand for COVID nucleic acid testing."

Huang at the CFR said that China's massive programme of lockdowns, tracing and isolating could prevent a worst-case scenario but was not a permanent solution. "Epidemiologically and economically, it is unsustainable," he said.

Dian Diagnostics, Adicon and Shanghai Runda did not respond to requests for comment. Health authorities in Beijing and Shanghai did not respond to requests for comment.

MASS SURVEILLANCE, QUICK BUILDINGS

Dozens of surveillance and thermal imaging camera manufacturers, such as Wuhan Guide Infrared Co Ltd and Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co Ltd, have benefited from the Chinese government's demand for gadgets that can help it keep track of the COVID status of its 1.4 billion citizens.

Wuhan Guide, one of the world's leading manufacturers of thermal imaging equipment, doubled its revenue in 2020 as it worked overtime to supply fever-detecting cameras across China and overseas. Growth flattened out last year, but analysts expect it to pick up again this year and next. The company did not respond to a request for comment.

Disease has been the mother of invention. Since March, Chinese companies and research institutes have filed at least 50 COVID-related patents, according to a Reuters review of international and domestic databases. The inventions are mostly related to adapting existing surveillance cameras and platforms in order to track close contacts and identify potential positive cases.

The urgent need for hundreds of new hospitals, to take the strain off China's already-stretched medical infrastructure, has created a boom for some construction companies.

Beijing-based China Railway Group Ltd, a conglomerate spanning construction, manufacturing and real estate, has built makeshift hospitals all over China this year, and has been particularly active in areas hit hard by COVID such as Shanghai and the northeastern city of Changchun. Its profit has grown steadily over the past two years, at least partly helped by COVID-related projects, and analysts expect that to continue over the next few years. Its stock hit a three-year high in May. China Railway Group did not respond to a request for comment.

One analyst has estimated that about 300 makeshift hospitals were built around China during a 35-day span between March and April, as infections surged, at a cost of more than $4 billion.

One third of those were built in and around Shanghai. There is no sign of waning demand from the government. On May 15, China's National Health Commission head Ma Xiaowei called for the construction of what he called "permanent makeshift hospitals" in leading Chinese Communist Party publication Qiushi, suggesting that there will be a long-term need for such buildings.

A Reuters review of tenders for such projects suggest the government will spend about $15 billion this year on new hospitals.

(Reporting by Eduardo Baptista in BeijingEditing by Bill Rigby)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pelosi’s husband arrested on suspicion of DUI in California

    Paul Pelosi was taken into custody late Saturday in Napa County.

  • CNN’s Acosta tells NRA to ‘look into its soul’ to protect kids

    CNN’s Jim Acosta got into a heated exchange with a National Rifle Association (NRA) board member on Sunday afternoon over actions to counter gun violence following last week’s mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. “I’m 51 years old,” Acosta said. “This has been going on for decades, and it just seems to me that the NRA…

  • Kyiv region near the Belarusian border is calm, however constant threat remains Regional Head

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 28 MAY, 2022, 23:47 Oleksiy Kuleba, head of the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, has assured that all is calm near the border with Belarus in the Kyiv region, but noted that the region remains under constant threat of Russian invasion.

  • Lviv Territorial Defence Forces conduct training for volunteer fighters

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - SUNDAY, 29 MAY 2022, 13:05 Volunteer units of the Lviv region are to be trained to use heavy weapons to defend territory. Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Oblast Military Administration Details: It has been announced that the training will be held from 27 to 31 May for hundreds of members of volunteer units from the hromadas [amalgamated territorial communities] of Lviv Oblast.

  • Japan is likely to continue ultra-easy monetary policy

    Japan is likely to continue its ultra-easy monetary policy despite recent rises in prices, according to testimony by Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

  • Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra raises $900,000 for military by auctioning Eurovision trophy

    The group won Eurovision with their entry "Stefania", surfing a wave of public support to claim an emotional victory that was welcomed by the country's president. On Sunday they sold the crystal microphone they were awarded in a Facebook auction led by Ukrainian TV presenter Serhiy Prytula. The funds raised will be used to purchase for the armed forces the PD-2 unmanned aerial system, which includes three aircraft and a ground control station, Prytula said at the auction.

  • China-Swiss trade talks stall over rights issues - newspapers

    GENEVA (Reuters) -Efforts by Switzerland to refresh its free trade agreement with China have stalled as Bern takes a more critical view of Beijing's human rights record, Swiss newspapers reported on Sunday. Switzerland and China signed a free trade agreement in 2013, Beijing's first such deal with an economy in continental Europe.

  • Guangdong's Shaoguan city holds first conference for China's big data integration of eastern and western regions

    China's first conference supporting its new mega data project kicked off over the weekend in Shaoguan, a prefecture-level city in the north of southern Guangdong province, showing the city's ambition to become a data hub for the Greater Bay Area. In February, China started working on its "Eastern Data and Western Computing" project to build an integrated big data system that will connect digital resources in the two regions with the establishment of 10 national data centre clusters and eight com

  • Worries about coming ObamaCare premium spikes intensify

    Democrats are growing increasingly concerned that a spike in ObamaCare premiums could hit this fall right before the midterm elections. The party is already facing major headwinds from inflation and President Biden’s lagging approval ratings, and a health care premium spike would add a major blow. The American Rescue Plan signed by President Biden last year temporarily…

  • U.N. rights chief urges China to review counter-terrorism policies

    STORY: Bachelet started her China trip, the first by a U.N. Human Rights High Commissioner in 17 years, on Monday last week, in the southern city of Guangzhou before heading to Xinjiang.She reiterated that her trip which included a visit to the western region of Xinjiang, was not an investigation into the country's human rights policies.The 6-day day trip has been long in the making after Bachelet said in 2018 she wanted unfettered access to Xinjiang, where her office said last year it believed mostly Muslim ethnic Uyghur people had been unlawfully detained, mistreated and forced to work, there was no mention of it in either side's public remarks.China initially denied the existence of any detention camps in Xinjiang but in 2018 said it had set up "vocational training centers" necessary to curb what it said was terrorism, separatism and religious radicalism in the region.Bachelet said she raised with the Chinese government the lack of independent judicial oversight on the operation of the centers and allegations of the use of force, ill-treatment and severe restrictions on religious practice.

  • Senators ask Apple and Google to prohibit data collection that targets abortion seekers

    A group of US senators led by Ed Markey of Massachusetts is calling on Apple and Google to implement new app store policies that prohibit developers from collecting data that would threaten women seeking abortions.

  • Terminally ill whale adrift in Seine to be euthanised after failed rescue bid

    An ailing killer whale adrift in France's River Seine will be euthanised after a plan to guide it back to sea failed and scientists concluded it was in agonising pain and terminally ill, the local prefecture said on Sunday. The 4-metre (13-foot) orca, identified as a male, was first spotted at the mouth of the Seine on May 16 between the port of Le Havre and the town of Honfleur in Normandy, before it swam dozens of miles upstream to reach west of the city of Rouen. Following a meeting with national and international scientists, including marine mammal specialists, the local prefecture tried on Saturday to guide the whale back to the sea with a drone while emitting orca sounds.

  • UK Cabinet Minister ‘Confident’ Gray Not Pressured on Partygate

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionGoldman Says Bull Market in Battery Metals Is Finished for NowUS Economic Data Signals Firmer Growth That May Ease by YearendA member of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s cabinet said he was “absolutely confident” no administration officials tried to have the repo

  • Why Buying Property in These Vacation Destinations Could Be a Great Investment

    Real estate in general has long been a way for Americans to generate wealth. However, most Americans don't venture outside of their primary residence when it comes to investing in real estate....

  • Zelensky visits Ukraine's east for first time since invasion

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky makes his first trip to the country's war-torn east since the launch of Moscow's invasion, as Russian forces tighten their grip around key cities in the Donbas region. Zelensky's office posted a video on Telegram of him wearing a bullet-proof vest and being shown destroyed buildings in Kharkiv and its surroundings, from where Russian forces have retreated in recent weeks.

  • Terrell Owens' heroics not enough as Knights shockingly miss FCF playoffs

    Terrell Owens had his best game of the season in Fan Controlled Football but the Knights of Degen lost in stunning fashion to miss the playoffs.

  • Houzz Tour: A Modern Masterpiece by the Sea in Japan (13 photos)

    This property, built in sukiya style, one of the traditional Japanese styles of residential architecture, was designed by two giants of Japanese architecture: iconic metabolist architect Kishō Kurokawa, with sukiya carpentry master Sotoji Nakamura overseeing its construction. The...

  • Florida will extend Medicaid coverage for new mothers to a full year following childbirth

    For a decade, Florida lawmakers have refused to expand eligibility for the public health insurance program, Medicaid, to all low-income adults as prescribed under the Affordable Care Act.

  • A new 'gold rush' for lithium at Salton Sea could hurt Native lands, as mining often does

    Most of the metals needed for clean energy products are near tribal reservations and traditional lands, writes Preston J. Arrow-weed.

  • US to transfer long-range rocket systems to Ukraine amid Donbas struggle: reports

    The U.S. will transfer long-range rocket systems to Ukraine to aid the country’s fight against Russia in the Donbas region, officials told multiple outlets. Ukrainian officials have been asking the U.S. to send the Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) or the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), CNN first reported, citing U.S. officials. The weapons…