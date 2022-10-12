Zero Covid policy sends Chinese growth back to the 1970s, warns Lagarde

Szu Ping Chan
China faces its slowest growth since the 1970s this year as zero Covid policies take their toll on the world's second largest economy, the President of the European Central Bank has warned.

Christine Lagarde predicted Chinese GDP will grow by around 2pc this year, which would be the weakest out turn since 1976 at the end of the Mao Zedong era.

Ms Lagarde said repeated lockdowns were "hurting" one of the world's engines of growth and would drag down output in Europe as well as the global economy.

"China has been a critical engine for growth for many years, and is now clearly slowing down," she said at an event hosted by the Institute of International Finance (IIF).

"I wouldn't be surprised if [economic growth] was around 2pc when the expectation was at least 5.5pc."

Chinese policymakers have set an economic growth target of 5.5pc this year, which is already the lowest target set by Beijing in three decades.

Growth has been dragged down by China’s continued adherence to a policy of zero Covid, which has led to continued disruptive local lockdowns throughout the year. A severe property market slowdown caused by stricter lending rules has also hobbled growth.

The International Monetary Fund believes the Chinese economy will grow by 3.2pc this year and does not believe growth will not climb back above 5pc before 2027. It has warned that the country's creaking property market could crash amid a wave of debt defaults in the sector.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to open the Communist Party’s twice-a-decade leadership congress this week where he will set out priorities for economic growth and national security. He is expected to secure a third term as General Secretary of the party.

The IMF has also warned that the energy crisis facing Europe is likely to get worse next year but Ms Lagarde, a former managing director of the Fund, said there were reasons to be optimistic.

"It's always tempting to bash Europe," she said. "But we've never had such a positive employment situation."

Ms Lagarde added that unemployment had fallen to record lows, with jobs market participation now back to pre-Covid levels.

