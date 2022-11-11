‘Zero tolerance’: Man accused of climbing through broken window of beachside Volusia County home

A man who was released from custody a week ago is back in jail after Volusia County deputies said he was caught breaking into a home along the beachside following Hurricane Nicole.

Deputies said neighbors called them after they saw Joshua Bowie, 29, climbing through the broken window of a home along South Atlantic Avenue. Deputies said the caller told them they saw Bowie walking around and looking at houses in the area.

“Joshua Bowie now realizes we were serious about zero tolerance on the beachside,” the sheriff’s office said in a tweet.

Read: ‘Unsafe’: Residents, guests forced out of nearly 2 dozen condos and hotels in Daytona Beach Shores

Investigators said Bowie is from Marion County and was dropped off in the area by friends.

Deputies said he was released from custody a week ago, after he was arrested in February in Volusia County on charges of grand theft auto.

Bowie (DOB 9/1/1993) is from Marion County and was dropped off in the area by friends. He has a recent arrest for Grand Theft Auto in Volusia County on Feb. 1, 2022, and was just released 7 days ago. Back to the Branch Jail, Josh! — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) November 11, 2022

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.