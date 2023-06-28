‘Zero tolerance’: Stiff penalties await those with illegal fireworks, California officials say

As the threat of wildfire persists across California despite a wet winter, Cal Fire officials stressed the issue — and a crackdown — of illegal fireworks in California during a news conference Tuesday in Sacramento.

A web of fireworks task forces has been deployed in Sacramento and throughout the region to patrol the streets and find illicit products online. Their mission: seize illegal fireworks and fine those responsible $1,000 to $5,000 per offense.

“Our message is simple — illegal fireworks in California are unacceptable and we have zero tolerance toward them,” said the state’s acting fire marshal, Cal Fire Chief Daniel Berlant.

Since last Fourth of July, authorities have seized 250,000 pounds of illegal fireworks, enough to fill 10 tractor-trailers, according to Berlant. He said there has already been an “uptick” in seized illegal fireworks in the past several weeks — a pattern officials said was expected to continue.

Those convicted of possessing, transporting or using illegal fireworks as a felony could face fines of up to $50,000, as well as a year in jail, depending on the amount of illegal fireworks in possession.

“Violators found in possession of or using illegal fireworks will be required to serve time in county jail and sentenced to three years probation,” said Rochelle Beardsley, a prosecutor for the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

Officials said homeowners also face stiff penalties if caught allowing illegal fireworks to be used on their property.

Those caught with large caches of illegal fireworks face even stiffer penalties, including prison time, Beardsley said, depending on “the amount, the type and the way the illegal fireworks were used,” as well as the person’s past criminal record.

“All of this can be avoided by using good judgment and legal, safe fireworks,” Beardsley said.

The “safe and sane” label is pictured on a box of legal fireworks in the lower left corner. This is the label to watch for when buying legal fireworks in California.

Look for the ‘safe and sane’ logo

Legal fireworks purchased from a licensed vendor should display a “safe and sane” seal from the State Fire Marshall’s Office on its packaging. More than 150 booths that sell legal fireworks are available within Sacramento County, said Amy Nygren, a deputy fire marshal for the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

Nygren advised firework enthusiasts to exercise safety measures to prevent any fire- or injury-related incidents. That included setting off fireworks in a clear area away from porches, patios and buildings, away from combustible materials (including dry grass) and having a hose, water-filled metal bucket or fire extinguisher at the ready.

Children are prohibited from handling or purchasing fireworks, Nygren said. She said several community events in the capital region host professional firework displays in a safe, family-friendly environment. More fireworks safety information is available through fireworkssafetyca.org.

Sacramento Fire Marshal Jason Lee points to the “safe and sane” seal on an example of legal fireworks during a press conference on reporting illegal fireworks, June 22, 2022. The press conference took place at Sacramento Fire Station 10.

How to report illegal fireworks

Authorities also urged Californians to report illegal fireworks through law enforcement, fire departments or community 311 hotlines and websites.

Californians are encouraged to report any illegal use of fireworks to their local law enforcement, including fire officials. In the Sacramento area, residents can use the following ways to report it:

Sacramento city: Call 916-808-3473 or use the Nail ’Em app

Unincorporated Sacramento County areas including Arden Arcade, Carmichael, Fair Oaks, Antelope, Elverta, Rio Linda and Orangevale: 916-874-5115

Folsom: 916-355-7231

Rancho Cordova: 916-362-5115

Elk Grove: 916-714-5115, fireworks@elkgrovepd.org or Nail ’Em app





Galt: 209-366-7000

West Sacramento: 916-372-3375

Davis: 530-758-3600 or 530-756-3400

Yolo County: 530-668-5280

Placer County: 530-886-5375

El Dorado County: 530-621-6600

Placerville: 530-642-5298

“We need the public’s help in doing their part to be prepared,” Berlant said. “One less spark this Fourth of July is one less fire.”