ZeroEyes gun detection in Hobbs leads to criminal charges

Feb. 8—PHILADELPHIA — ZeroEyes, the creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the U.S. Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, recently announced a positive detection of an illegally brandished firearm in Hobbs, N.M., that has resulted in criminal charges.

At 6:35 p.m. MDT on Nov. 30, 2023, ZeroEyes alerted the Hobbs Police Department and Eagle I.C. dispatch center of an illegal gun detection captured on a security camera in the parking lot of Del Norte Pool. The ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC) provided intelligent situational awareness about the threat, which involved individuals shooting sporting clays dangerously close to North Grimes Street. The responding officers detained the suspects and filed criminal charges against one of them.

"My team and I were highly impressed with ZeroEyes' AI detection and rapid human verification, which helped us stop this dangerous activity before anybody was hurt," Hobbs Police Chief August Fons said in a news release. "In the past, something like this would have been missed entirely. We absolutely cannot have our citizens illegally firing guns in a public area, where anybody could walk by and get injured or even killed."

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers over existing digital security cameras. When a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZOC, staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine that the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence, including visual description, gun type, and last known location, to law enforcement in as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

"It is always gratifying to learn that our system has successfully prevented a potential shooting," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "We are thankful that Hobbs PD acted swiftly to stop this illegal behavior, and look forward to continued success working with the department."

According to the release, ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps to mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos — ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a qualified anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.