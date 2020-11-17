ZetaDisplay enters a ten year delivery agreement with SJ in Norway

Malmö - ZetaDisplay AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ZETA) announces that it has entered a 10-year delivery agreement with SJ Norge, a subsidiary to the Swedish state-owned railway company, SJ. The delivery comprises onboard Digital Signage solutions for the customers’ railroad wagons that will operate seven routes in Norway. The total contract value is estimated at 40 MSEK, and the project work starts immediately.



“In recent years, we have been focusing on complicated assignments in the transportation sector, where we have built a strong reference bank ranging from concept development, software requirements to hardware skills and system surveillance”, says Ola Saeverås, Country Manager Norway. “We are driving digital transformation processes in physical environments and and we are very proud of the confidence that SJ shows us to be part of the company's journey ahead”, says Per Mandorf, President and CEO for ZetaDisplay.

Malmö, 17 November 2020

This information is such information that ZetaDisplay AB (publ) is required to disclose under the EU market abuse regulation. The information was provided, by Per Mandorf, for publication on 17 November 2020 at 08:30am.

For questions, please contact:

Per Mandorf, President & CEO

Phone +46 704-25 82 34

Email per.mandorf @zetadisplay.com

Jacob Stjernfält, CFO

Phone +46 76-8754177

E-mail jacob.stjernfalt @zetadisplay.com

Daniel Oelker, CCO

Phone +46 708-45 80 54

E-mail daniel.oelker@zetadisplay.com

About ZetaDisplay

ZetaDisplay acts at the heart of digital transformations in physical environ­ments. We contribute to nudging peoples’ behaviour at the point-of-decision in retail environments, public spaces and workplace environments. Our solutions are known as Digital Signage that we develop and offer as SaaS-solutions. We are a European leader and intend to drive the further consolidation of the market organically and through acquisitions.

ZetaDisplay has its head office in Malmö. The company generates revenues of approximately SEK 400 million and employs 160 staff at nine offices in six European countries. In total, the company handles more than 50,000 installations on 50 markets. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm [ZETA].

Story continues

More information at www.ir.zetadisplay.com





Attachment



