The ZetaDisplay (STO:ZETA) Share Price Is Up 234% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It

Some ZetaDisplay AB (publ) (STO:ZETA) shareholders are probably rather concerned to see the share price fall 33% over the last three months. But that doesn't change the fact that shareholders have received really good returns over the last five years. Indeed, the share price is up an impressive 234% in that time. Generally speaking the long term returns will give you a better idea of business quality than short periods can. Ultimately business performance will determine whether the stock price continues the positive long term trend.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last half decade, ZetaDisplay became profitable. Sometimes, the start of profitability is a major inflection point that can signal fast earnings growth to come, which in turn justifies very strong share price gains. Since the company was unprofitable five years ago, but not three years ago, it's worth taking a look at the returns in the last three years, too. We can see that the ZetaDisplay share price is down 9.2% in the last three years. In the same period, EPS is up 72% per year. So there seems to be a mismatch between the positive EPS growth and the change in the share price, which is down -3.2% per year.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on ZetaDisplay's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between ZetaDisplay's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. ZetaDisplay hasn't been paying dividends, but its TSR of 255% exceeds its share price return of 234%, implying it has either spun-off a business, or raised capital at a discount; thereby providing additional value to shareholders.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that ZetaDisplay shareholders are down 25% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 5.1%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 29% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for ZetaDisplay you should be aware of.