ZF's Heat Belt Is the Only New Car Tech That Matters

The 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is well underway in Las Vegas, and all sorts of automakers and suppliers are showing off new tech. None of it matters. ZF—the German supplier you probably know best for automatic transmissions—just unveiled what is possibly the greatest automotive innovation since variable valve timing. It's the "Heat Belt."

Yep, it's a heated seat belt. My only question is how did no one else figure this out before? The name was right there, staring at us in defiance. Heat Belt!

The Heat Belt is, essentially, just a conventional automotive seatbelt with heating conductors woven into the fabric. It functions exactly the same as a regular belt, which means it should be easy for automakers to implement. ZF actually argues that the Heat Belt is safer than a regular seatbelt, as it encourages car occupants to take off their coats and other layers. A belt closer to body is more effective than a seatbelt over a big jacket or sweater.

ZF says the Heat Belt can heat up to between 96.8 and 104 degrees Fahrenheit. While this seems like an obvious feature for luxury cars, ZF says it's perfect for EVs. An engineer who worked on the Chevrolet Bolt once told me that it's much more efficient to heat car occupants by direct contact—heated seats, heated steering wheel, etc.—than by using the HVAC system. The energy required to run the heat (or air-conditioning, for that matter) can decrease an EV's range significantly, whereas heated surfaces use comparatively less. The idea with the Heat Belt is that used in conjunction with other heated objects, it will keep passengers warm enough that they can lower the HVAC system, increasing range. ZF says the Heat Belt can benefit range by 15 percent and while that seems like more you'd get in the real world, every little bit—especially in the cold—helps.

You can keep your moonwalking SUVs, your 18-foot-long cargo passthroughs, your digital assistants, your PlayStation cars, and all the rest. It all pales in comparison to the Heat Belt.

