Zhaobangji Properties Holdings (HKG:1660) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk'. It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Zhaobangji Properties Holdings Limited (HKG:1660) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Zhaobangji Properties Holdings's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of September 2019, Zhaobangji Properties Holdings had HK$53.3m of debt, up from HK$36.5m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But it also has HK$76.7m in cash to offset that, meaning it has HK$23.4m net cash.

How Healthy Is Zhaobangji Properties Holdings's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Zhaobangji Properties Holdings had liabilities of HK$171.5m falling due within a year, and liabilities of HK$38.7m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of HK$76.7m as well as receivables valued at HK$68.4m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by HK$65.1m.

This state of affairs indicates that Zhaobangji Properties Holdings's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So it's very unlikely that the HK$8.86b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Zhaobangji Properties Holdings boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

On top of that, Zhaobangji Properties Holdings grew its EBIT by 83% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Zhaobangji Properties Holdings will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While Zhaobangji Properties Holdings has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, Zhaobangji Properties Holdings saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.