Zharta Raises $4.3 M to Speed Growth in Instant NFT Lending

·4 min read

DeFi company Zharta, has secured seed funding from leading Web3 VCs and strategic investors to accelerate its growth to meet customer demand and go to market.

Lisbon, Portugal --News Direct-- Zharta

"Zharta provides an important building block in NFT financialization. We are very pleased to be able to support Zharta as lead investor in bringing this great NFT use case to market quickly", says David An, Partner at Greenfield One“We’re bullish on the future of NFTs and their role in changing the landscape for climate tech, scientific innovation and data platforms more generally. As NFTs become ubiquitous, we see Zharta’s work to unlock liquidity as an essential part of the NFT ecosystem and believe that Nuno and the Zharta team will be important contributors to the NFT community,” said Possible Ventures Partner, Simon Leicht."We believe the right conditions exist for accelerating protocols at the intersection of DeFi and NFTs, so we couldn't be more excited to support the Zharta team in this investment round. A core component of the infrastructure yet to be unlocked is collateralization - that’s where Zharta comes in, with a solution that provides liquidity to collectors and the general NFT market, while encouraging new parties to participate in the ecosystem." says Pedro Rosa, from Shilling.vc.

Zharta, creator of a lending protocol for instant NFT collateralized loans, has closed a seed round of 4 million dollars in new capital to fuel the company's next phase of growth. The company had initially raised an acceleration round of $300,000 from angel investors.

Prominent investors include Lead Investor Greenfield One, followed by the institutional VCs Shilling Capital and Possible Ventures, core Web3 industry players SpaceShipDao and UniwhalesDao, as well as Clever, Olisipo Way, and other strategic Business Angels. This seed funding round was assisted by the Cuatrecasas Law Firm.

Zharta will allocate the new funds primarily to customer demands, followed by R&D, sales, and marketing. The goal is to accelerate market penetration and expand rollouts to improve the instant lending platform. To implement these goals, they will be adding up to 20 new hires to their current, 12-strong team.

Zharta has created a real-time lending model leveraged on Lending Pools and NFT appraisals with Machine Learning and aims at the DeFi and NFT native holders to quickly prove its platform’s potential, which the company ascribes to its 3 keystones: Simplicity, UX-oriented, and Trustworthy. Nuno Cortesão, Zharta’s co-founder and CEO, hopes that a strong customer-centric oriented foundation will enable them to expand: “We aim to deliver the best user-centric experience so that we can address a broader audience in the future,” said Nuno, “moving from early adopters to the mass market.”

Currently, the collections that can be collateralized are: Doodles, Mutant Ape Yacht Club, Bored Ape Kennel Club, World of Women, VeeFriends, Cool Cats, Hashmasks, and Pudgy Penguins, with “more collections being added in the near future”, guarantees the CEO.

Zharta has already gone through a testing phase, during which it has collected user feedback to launch a platform that meets consumers' wants, needs and concerns, enhancing the user experience. This phase also allowed them to solve security issues by auditing Smart-Contracts.

Zharta aims to leverage AI-appraisals and DeFi pools to fund NFTs. This includes existing assets such as collectables, but will also cover the emerging play2earn gaming, metaverse and art markets.

Evincing a grounded and pragmatic mentality, Zharta is not profligate. It focuses on solid growth and providing the market with a robust value offering that is financially sustainable. It wishes to establish good partnerships in Web3 and build on the value others have created, becoming a vital piece of the whole, building complex primitives, and integrating with institutional players. Zharta envisages a future where TradFi and DeFi reliably collaborate and where digital assets are treated with full respect in the financial system.

Zharta’s platform’s official launch is expected to take place in Late Summer.

About Zharta:

Zharta is a unique blockchain protocol that offers a solution to the illiquidity problem faced by NFT holders. Thanks to its NFT-backed loans, Zharta enables the democratization of the market by allowing every collector and investor to stake their NFT assets in exchange for crypto tokens. The protocol is being built with a strong focus on security, and leverages AI price discovery mechanisms and on-chain index funds to further optimize liquidity, offering a more efficient way to trade NFTs. The project is spearheaded by a trio of entrepreneurs (Diogo Pires, Nuno Cortesão, and Pedro Granate) with vast expertise in computer sciences, business development, blockchain programming, and gamification theory.

About Greenfield One

Greenfield One is an Early-Stage Crypto Fund based in Berlin and was founded in 2018 by former VC Sebastian Blum and entrepreneur Jascha Samadi. The fund invests early in crypto networks and developer teams across Web 3.0 infrastructure, decentralized finance and NFT technology. Greenfield One pursues a very research-driven investment approach and also actively participates in the portfolio's crypto networks through its own technical infrastructure and liquidity. Greenfield One currently invests from its third fund, which is Europe's largest crypto fund, with 135 million euros in volume.

Where to find us:

Website | Discord | Telegram | Twitter | Medium

Contact Details

Zharta

João Fernando Saddock

joao.saddock@zharta.com

Company Website

https://www.zharta.io/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/zharta-raises-4-3-m-to-speed-growth-in-instant-nft-lending-984813263

Recommended Stories

  • Dubai scorches crypto winter with plans to support 40,000 ‘virtual jobs’

    Dubai aims to be one of the top 10 cities globally in the metaverse economy, creating 40,000 virtual jobs and adding US$4 billion to the city’s economy in five years. See related article: Dubai could be crypto’s promised land, Citi says Fast facts The launch of the Dubai Metaverse Strategy on Monday was aimed at […]

  • Top Egg Producer Says Supply Is Tight After Bird Flu

    (Bloomberg) -- Egg supplies are likely to remain tight even as one of the worst-ever bird flu outbreaks shows signs of slowing, according to Cal-Maine Foods Inc., the biggest US producer. Most Read from BloombergKissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022S&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapPrices for large eggs in the US have surged to a record high of over $3 a dozen after an outbreak

  • Congress deliberates a $52 billion semiconductor bill — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit

    In today’s world, the markets cannot be separated from politics. Case in point – the semiconductor subsidy bill currently before Congress. The bill, which holds the promise of some $52 billion worth of subsidies for the US semiconductor industry, was stalled in the Congressional processes for several months but last week got a boost from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In a move not sees as particularly coincidental, Pelosi’s husband just last month exercised a call option to purchase more than $5 m

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The last few days’ trading have been enough to make our heads spin. Markets have shifted up and down, showing both volatility and a short-term upward trend, a pattern that has investors wondering if this is the start of a sustained run of gains, or just a bear-market rally. Stiffel Chief Equity Strategist Barry Bannister believes that there’s less reason for fear and lays out a strong case for upside. “We forecast the S&P 500 up to 4,200 in 3Q22E and recommend Cyclical Growth groups… for a relie

  • ‘These stocks are down but not out’: Jim Cramer says to buy the dip

    Markets have dropped sharply through the first half of this year, but the news isn’t all bad for investors. The lower share prices we've been seeing offer plenty of opportunities for investors looking to buy the dip, or get in at a discount. The trick is to find them. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC's 'Mad Money' program, has a few ideas about this situation. In his view, the market turbulence has had the beneficial impact of sorting out the wheat from the chaff and ‘working off the exce

  • If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock, This Would Be It

    Having a diversified investment portfolio is key to minimizing risk; however, that doesn't mean you should compromise on quality. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is one of my examples. Named after its flagship brand, Coca-Cola is an immense conglomerate that owns hundreds of beverage brands it sells worldwide.

  • Jeep’s China Failure Sends Foreboding Signal to Global Carmakers

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergKissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022S&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapIt was one of the very first international auto brands to enter China, widely recognized by consumers and understood by its owners to have huge potential. And yet, Jeep is shutting down its only plant in the world’s largest market.The announcement this week that Stellant

  • Cathie Wood's ARK Invest will liquidate its transparency-themed ETF

    ARK said in a statement Tuesday that it will shutter its Transparency ETF at the end of July, just eight months after launching the investment vehicle.

  • This Energy Stock Is a Must-Own if You Want Passive Income

    A big yield, a history of regular dividend hikes, and a reliable business make this passive-income giant an attractive stock to own.

  • Want Passive Income? Buy This Warren Buffett Stock Right Now With $5,000

    Passive income is becoming increasingly desirable in the present economy. The Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes aimed at curbing inflation, in addition to global economic impacts linked to the war in Ukraine, have sent stocks into a downward spiral. Since the onset of 2022, the S&P 500 has shed 19% of its value, and the more speculative Nasdaq Composite has plunged 26%.

  • China bond defaults hit US$20 billion in 2022, more than double last year's total, as property developers teeter

    The value of bond defaults in China in 2022 has already more than doubled the full-year total from last year, as the accelerating debt crisis in the country's US$2.7 trillion property market spills over into other areas of the economy. Defaults by Chinese issuers have exceeded US$20 billion so far this year, compared with about US$9 billion for all of last year, with property developers accounting for most of the defaults, said Augus To, deputy head of research at ICBC International. "The defaul

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway continues its buying spree, spending $122 million to boost its Occidental Petroleum stake to nearly 20%

    Buffett's company has scooped up 182 million Occidental shares worth nearly $11 billion this year, and it shows no signs of stopping.

  • Trump Media Probe Seeks Information on Obscure Private Equity Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- A federal probe of Donald Trump’s social media deal is putting a spotlight on Rocket One Capital, an obscure private equity firm with no obvious connection to the transaction beyond a board member.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapThe Miami-based private

  • Markets are signaling the Fed is being too aggressive in fighting inflation - and a 100 basis point hike this month isn't important to stock prices

    "[T]he pace of Fed hikes is not as important as where markets believe Fed Funds will average over the next 24 months," DataTrek's Nicholas Colas wrote.

  • Farnborough 2022: Boeing snares more orders for 737 MAX

    The Boeing Co.’s narrow-body 737 MAX continues to be its star at the Farnborough International Airshow in London. The manufacturer, which on Monday revealed an order for 100 MAX jets from Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), on Tuesday announced a deal for up to 66 737s from private equity firm 777 Partners. "This new order marks another milestone in the robust growth of our aviation businesses and concurrently, our partnership with Boeing," Josh Wander, managing partner of 777 Partners, said in a press release.

  • Indian Rupee Drops to Another Record Low as Foreign Funds Exit

    (Bloomberg) -- The Indian rupee touched another record low as foreign investors continued to sell the nation’s equities.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskThe rupee declined to as low as 80.06 per dollar on Tuesday before reversing losses as traders cited possible cent

  • Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 10 Semiconductor Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks that analysts are slashing price targets of. If you want to skip our discussion on the semiconductor industry, go directly to Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 5 Semiconductor Stocks. Semiconductor stocks have been on a downward trend since the start of the year due to […]

  • Here's How Much Money You're Losing By Going With Cash & Not Bonds

    Investors holding cash and waiting for interest rates to rise before buying bonds may be making a significant mistake. With the Federal Reserve poised to keep interest rates near zero for at least another year, investors should consider purchasing short-term … Continue reading → The post How Much Money Do You Lose by Going With Cash Instead of Bonds? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China is no longer the top holder of US debt after its total dips below $1 trillion for the first time in 12 years

    In May, China held $980.8 billion in US debt, down $23 billion from the prior month and almost $100 billion from a year ago.

  • The Fed Is Upside-Down on Inflation and That's a Big Risk

    The last time the U.S. suffered a nasty bout of inflation, in the 1980s, the economic emergency was seen as so dire the Federal Reserve, then led by Paul Volcker, jacked up interest rates by as much as three percentage points. “Unless we respond to the increase, which could be quite large in this period, we're going to have a real credibility problem,” Donald Winn, former senior official of the Federal Reserve Board, told Volcker at the Fed meeting in March 1980, according to the meeting transcript.