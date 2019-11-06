Is Zhejiang Cangnan Instrument Group (HKG:1743) A Risky Investment?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital. So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Zhejiang Cangnan Instrument Group Company Limited (HKG:1743) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Zhejiang Cangnan Instrument Group's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2019 Zhejiang Cangnan Instrument Group had debt of CN¥69.7m, up from CN¥59.9m in one year. But it also has CN¥553.8m in cash to offset that, meaning it has CN¥484.1m net cash.

SEHK:1743 Historical Debt, November 6th 2019 More

How Healthy Is Zhejiang Cangnan Instrument Group's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Zhejiang Cangnan Instrument Group had liabilities of CN¥376.1m due within a year, and liabilities of CN¥395.0k falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of CN¥553.8m and CN¥526.6m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has CN¥703.8m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus liquidity suggests that Zhejiang Cangnan Instrument Group's balance sheet could take a hit just as well as Homer Simpson's head can take a punch. With this in mind one could posit that its balance sheet is as strong as beautiful a rare rhino. Succinctly put, Zhejiang Cangnan Instrument Group boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

But the bad news is that Zhejiang Cangnan Instrument Group has seen its EBIT plunge 15% in the last twelve months. If that rate of decline in earnings continues, the company could find itself in a tight spot. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Zhejiang Cangnan Instrument Group will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While Zhejiang Cangnan Instrument Group has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last three years, Zhejiang Cangnan Instrument Group produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 53% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.