Is Zhejiang Chang'an Renheng Technology Co., Ltd.’s (HKG:8139) 9.0% Return On Capital Employed Good News?

Today we'll look at Zhejiang Chang'an Renheng Technology Co., Ltd. (HKG:8139) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.
First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.
What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?
ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.
So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?
The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:
Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)
Or for Zhejiang Chang'an Renheng Technology:
0.09 = CN¥12m ÷ (CN¥206m - CN¥76m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)
Therefore, Zhejiang Chang'an Renheng Technology has an ROCE of 9.0%.
Is Zhejiang Chang'an Renheng Technology's ROCE Good?
One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. It appears that Zhejiang Chang'an Renheng Technology's ROCE is fairly close to the Chemicals industry average of 11%. Aside from the industry comparison, Zhejiang Chang'an Renheng Technology's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.
In our analysis, Zhejiang Chang'an Renheng Technology's ROCE appears to be 9.0%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 4.8%. This makes us wonder if the company is improving. The image below shows how Zhejiang Chang'an Renheng Technology's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.
It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. You can check if Zhejiang Chang'an Renheng Technology has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.
Zhejiang Chang'an Renheng Technology's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE
Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.
Zhejiang Chang'an Renheng Technology has total assets of CN¥206m and current liabilities of CN¥76m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 37% of its total assets. Zhejiang Chang'an Renheng Technology's ROCE is improved somewhat by its moderate amount of current liabilities.
What We Can Learn From Zhejiang Chang'an Renheng Technology's ROCE
