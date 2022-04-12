China Junk Bonds, Property Stocks Drop Again: Evergrande Update

Alyssa McDonald
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese high-yield dollar bonds declined for a second day, as a three-week rally loses steam amid a worsening Covid outbreak and fading optimism over policy support measures.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The bonds dropped 0.5 cents to 2 cents on the dollar Tuesday morning, according to credit traders. Country Garden Holdings Ltd.’s 3.3% dollar note due 2031 fell 1.3 cents to 62.7 cents as of 9:29 am in Hong Kong, after posting the biggest decline in more than three weeks, according to Bloomberg-compiled prices.

A Bloomberg gauge of developer stocks slipped as much as 2.1%, poised to extend Monday’s 4.4% tumble on concerns over the impact of Covid lockdowns in Shanghai.

Property developers need to transform their growth model as their market potential declines, supply of low-cost housing increases and regulation on their financial health tightens, the Securities Daily said in a commentary.

Key Developments:

  • China’s Li Issues Third Warning on Growth as Covid Takes Toll

  • China Junk Bonds Extend Slide After Gaining for Three Weeks

  • Zhenro Defaults for First Time After Missing Bond Payments

  • China Developers Need to Change as Market Seen Shrinking: Paper

China Developers Need to Change as Market Seen Shrinking: Paper (10:45 a.m. HK)

China’s property developers need to transform their growth model as their market potential declines, supply of low-cost housing increases and regulation on their financial health tightens, the Securities Daily said in a commentary.

A consensus among China’s top 10 developers, as reflected by what’s been said at their earnings briefings, is market size will shrink to 10 trillion yuan in the next 5-10 years, according to the newspaper, which is backed by the official People’s Daily.

China Junk Bonds Extend Slide (10:25 a.m. HK)

Chinese high-yield dollar bonds dropped 0.5 to 2 cents on the dollar Tuesday morning, according to credit traders.

Country Garden’s 3.3% dollar bond due 2031 dropped 1.3 cents to 62.7 cents as of 9:29 a.m. in Hong Kong, after posting the biggest decline in more than three weeks, according to Bloomberg-compiled prices. CIFI’s 4.45% note due 2026 and Sunac’s 6.65% note due 2024 also declined.

Shimao Unit Proposes Private Yuan Bond Extension (10:22 a.m. HK)

A Shimao Group Holdings unit has proposed a one-year extension for a domestic private bond puttable this month, REDD reported, citing two sources briefed by bondholders.

Shanghai Shimao Co. has proposed to pay 10% upfront cash for its 500 million yuan, 3.7% bond due 2023 and puttable on April 26, while extending the remaining principal by one year, according to REDD.

CHINA CREDIT UPDATE: Spreads Tighten, Shanghai Lockdown Weighs (9:07 a.m. HK)

Chinese 3-year AA-rated onshore corporate bond spreads tightened to the narrowest since Nov. 2020.

A key offshore unit of Zhenro Properties Group Ltd. will ask investors to vote on a proposal to extend repayment of a 627 million yuan ($98.4 million) ABS tranche at a two-day virtual meeting starting Tuesday.

CIFI Proposes Additional Issue of HK$588m 6.95% Conv. Bonds (6:22 a.m. HK)

The proposed additional sale of HK$588 million of convertible bonds due 2025 will be consolidated and form a single series with its HK$1.96 billion 6.95% convertible debt, developer CIFI Holdings said in an exchange filing.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories