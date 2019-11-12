Zhi Jian Wu Just Bought Shares In Guangdong Join-Share Financing Guarantee Investment Co., Ltd. (HKG:1543)

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Zhi Jian Wu, a Guangdong Join-Share Financing Guarantee Investment Co., Ltd. (HKG:1543) insider, recently shelled out CN¥396k to buy stock, at CN¥1.47 per share. However, we do note that it only increased their holding by 0.3%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Guangdong Join-Share Financing Guarantee Investment

Notably, that recent purchase by insider Zhi Jian Wu was not the only time they bought Guangdong Join-Share Financing Guarantee Investment shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid HK$1.58 per share in a HK$8.1m purchase. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is HK$1.71. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Guangdong Join-Share Financing Guarantee Investment insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. Zhi Jian Wu was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months. We note that Zhi Jian Wu was also the biggest seller.

Zhi Jian Wu purchased 16108000 shares over the year. The average price per share was HK$1.61. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Guangdong Join-Share Financing Guarantee Investment Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Guangdong Join-Share Financing Guarantee Investment insiders own 15% of the company, worth about HK$413m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Guangdong Join-Share Financing Guarantee Investment Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Guangdong Join-Share Financing Guarantee Investment. Looks promising! To put this in context, take a look at how a company has performed in the past. You can access this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

