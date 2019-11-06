Is Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited's (HKG:881) CEO Pay Fair?

Guoqiang Li became the CEO of Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (HKG:881) in 1998. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Guoqiang Li's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited has a market capitalization of HK$60b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth CN¥14m over the year to December 2018. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at CN¥5.1m. We note that more than half of the total compensation is not the salary; and performance requirements may apply to this non-salary portion. We examined companies with market caps from CN¥28b to CN¥84b, and discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was CN¥4.3m.

Thus we can conclude that Guoqiang Li receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited. However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Zhongsheng Group Holdings has changed over time.

Is Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 33% each year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 19%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. This sort of respectable year-on-year revenue growth is often seen at a healthy, growing business. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited for providing a total return of 293% over three years. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

We examined the amount Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

However we must not forget that the EPS growth has been very strong over three years. In addition, shareholders have done well over the same time period. So, considering this good performance, the CEO compensation may be quite appropriate. Shareholders may want to check for free if Zhongsheng Group Holdings insiders are buying or selling shares.

