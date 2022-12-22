Zhongxin Fruit and Juice Limited's (Catalist:5EG) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Zhongxin Fruit and Juice's (Catalist:5EG) recent performance, when its stock has declined 20% over the past three months. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Zhongxin Fruit and Juice's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Zhongxin Fruit and Juice is:

37% = CN¥47m ÷ CN¥129m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every SGD1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated SGD0.37 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Zhongxin Fruit and Juice's Earnings Growth And 37% ROE

To begin with, Zhongxin Fruit and Juice has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 9.9% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Under the circumstances, Zhongxin Fruit and Juice's considerable five year net income growth of 44% was to be expected.

We then compared Zhongxin Fruit and Juice's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 15% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Zhongxin Fruit and Juice's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Zhongxin Fruit and Juice Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Zhongxin Fruit and Juice doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Zhongxin Fruit and Juice's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. Our risks dashboard would have the 4 risks we have identified for Zhongxin Fruit and Juice.

