Zhongyu Gas Holdings (HKG:3633) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Zhongyu Gas Holdings Limited (HKG:3633) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?
Why Does Debt Bring Risk?
Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.
How Much Debt Does Zhongyu Gas Holdings Carry?
As you can see below, at the end of December 2018, Zhongyu Gas Holdings had HK$8.48b of debt, up from HK$5.71b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have HK$1.93b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about HK$6.55b.
How Strong Is Zhongyu Gas Holdings's Balance Sheet?
Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Zhongyu Gas Holdings had liabilities of HK$7.29b due within 12 months and liabilities of HK$4.47b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had HK$1.93b in cash and HK$1.88b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by HK$7.95b.
This deficit isn't so bad because Zhongyu Gas Holdings is worth HK$20.9b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.
In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.
Zhongyu Gas Holdings has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.4 and its EBIT covered its interest expense 6.3 times. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. Importantly, Zhongyu Gas Holdings grew its EBIT by 89% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Zhongyu Gas Holdings's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.
But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. During the last three years, Zhongyu Gas Holdings burned a lot of cash. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.
Our View
Zhongyu Gas Holdings's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow was a real negative on this analysis, although the other factors we considered were considerably better There's no doubt that its ability to grow its EBIT is pretty flash. It's also worth noting that Zhongyu Gas Holdings is in the Gas Utilities industry, which is often considered to be quite defensive. Looking at all this data makes us feel a little cautious about Zhongyu Gas Holdings's debt levels. While we appreciate debt can enhance returns on equity, we'd suggest that shareholders keep close watch on its debt levels, lest they increase. Over time, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, so if you're interested in Zhongyu Gas Holdings, you may well want to click here to check an interactive graph of its earnings per share history.
At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.
