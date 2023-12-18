Ziggi’s Coffee to open first shop in NC. But it’s not where you’d think it would be

Ziggi’s Coffee is coming to North Carolina, but its first location won’t be in the heart of Raleigh’s downtown coffee scene.

Owners John and Vicki Kemp decided to open their first drive-thru coffee franchise in Clayton, Johnston County’s largest town, and the place they now call home.

The Kemp family recently moved from Colorado, where Ziggi’s was founded, to the up-and-coming town on the Triangle’s outskirts. It’s about a 25-mile drive southeast of Raleigh.

The location, at 1299 Mechanical Drive, will open on Friday, Dec. 29, and include a walk-up window and patio. The menu will feature coffee, teas, smoothies, burritos, sandwiches and cookies.

Ziggi’s Coffee owners John (far right) and Vicki Kemp (far left), with Austin and Mikaila Kemp (center), said they’re looking forward to opening their first shop in Clayton, the town they now call home.

“Ziggi’s aims to be more than just a coffee destination, but a hub,” said John Kemp, in a press release. He said he wanted to foster relationships “beyond coffee” and create “a community gathering space.”

Since 2019, the fast-growing Colorado-based chain has scaled to 78 locations nationwide.

The grand opening of its latest offering will be held on Saturday, Jan. 6. Guests are entitled to a free 16 ounce drink of choice limited to one per person*.

