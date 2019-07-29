Is Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (HKG:2899) An Attractive Dividend Stock?

Could Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (HKG:2899) be an attractive dividend share to own for the long haul? Investors are often drawn to strong companies with the idea of reinvesting the dividends. Yet sometimes, investors buy a stock for its dividend and lose money because the share price falls by more than they earned in dividend payments.

A high yield and a long history of paying dividends is an appealing combination for Zijin Mining Group. It would not be a surprise to discover that many investors buy it for the dividends. The company also bought back stock equivalent to around 0.7% of market capitalisation this year. When buying stocks for their dividends, you should always run through the checks below, to see if the dividend looks sustainable.

Explore this interactive chart for our latest analysis on Zijin Mining Group!

SEHK:2899 Historical Dividend Yield, July 29th 2019 More

Payout ratios

Companies (usually) pay dividends out of their earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, the dividend might have to be cut. As a result, we should always investigate whether a company can afford its dividend, measured as a percentage of a company's net income after tax. Zijin Mining Group paid out 59% of its profit as dividends, over the trailing twelve month period. This is a fairly normal payout ratio among most businesses. It allows a higher dividend to be paid to shareholders, but does limit the capital retained in the business - which could be good or bad.

We also measure dividends paid against a company's levered free cash flow, to see if enough cash was generated to cover the dividend. Zijin Mining Group paid out 343% of its free cash last year. Cash flows can be lumpy, but this dividend was not well covered by cash flow. Paying out such a high percentage of cash flow suggests that the dividend was funded from either cash at bank or by borrowing, neither of which is desirable over the long term. Zijin Mining Group paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough free cash flow to cover the dividend. Cash is king, as they say, and were Zijin Mining Group to repeatedly pay dividends that aren't well covered by cashflow, we would consider this a warning sign.

Is Zijin Mining Group's Balance Sheet Risky?

As Zijin Mining Group has a meaningful amount of debt, we need to check its balance sheet to see if the company might have debt risks. A rough way to check this is with these two simple ratios: a) net debt divided by EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), and b) net interest cover. Net debt to EBITDA measures total debt load relative to company earnings (lower = less debt), while net interest cover measures the ability to pay interest on the debt (higher = greater ability to pay interest costs). Zijin Mining Group has net debt of 2.60 times its EBITDA. Using debt can accelerate business growth, but also increases the risks.

We calculated its interest cover by measuring its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), and dividing this by the company's net interest expense. Zijin Mining Group has interest cover of more than 12 times its interest expense, which we think is quite strong.

Remember, you can always get a snapshot of Zijin Mining Group's latest financial position, by checking our visualisation of its financial health.