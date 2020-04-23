What Is Zijin Mining Group's (HKG:2899) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Those holding Zijin Mining Group (HKG:2899) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 30% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 11% over a quarter. Unfortunately, the full year gain of 2.2% wasn't so sweet.
Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.
How Does Zijin Mining Group's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?
We can tell from its P/E ratio of 16.52 that there is some investor optimism about Zijin Mining Group. As you can see below, Zijin Mining Group has a higher P/E than the average company (9.4) in the metals and mining industry.
Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Zijin Mining Group shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.
How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios
Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.
Zijin Mining Group increased earnings per share by 3.5% last year. And earnings per share have improved by 11% annually, over the last five years.
A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank
Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).
Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.
Zijin Mining Group's Balance Sheet
Zijin Mining Group's net debt equates to 40% of its market capitalization. While that's enough to warrant consideration, it doesn't really concern us.
The Bottom Line On Zijin Mining Group's P/E Ratio
Zijin Mining Group's P/E is 16.5 which is above average (9.4) in its market. Given the debt is only modest, and earnings are already moving in the right direction, it's not surprising that the market expects continued improvement. What we know for sure is that investors have become more excited about Zijin Mining Group recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 12.7 to 16.5 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.
Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.
You might be able to find a better buy than Zijin Mining Group. If you want a selection of possible winners, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20 (but have proven they can grow earnings).
