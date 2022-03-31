Metapolis’ Zilliqa surges 80% over 24 hours, outpacing Solana’s OpenSea integration

Zilliqa is leading Thursday’s crypto market with an 80% charge over the last 24 hours, part of a 270% weekly pump since its metaverse-as-a-service platform Metapolis launch event was announced.



Fast facts

Metapolis will allow luxury brands and enterprises to create digital products and economies by leveraging blockchain applications such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Zilliqa head of metaverse and NFT Sandra Helou told Forkast.



Solana, a major contributor to the NFT ecosystem, also made headlines this week after OpenSea revealed network integration to its marketplace, as its cryptocurrency SOL jumped over 10% since the announcement.



The price of SOL, Solana’s native cryptocurrency, retreated slightly coming into Asian business hours, however, and was trading at US$120.92 at press time, which is still its highest point since early February.



Market leaders Bitcoin and Ethereum were both trading down less than 1% in the past 24 hours but have both posted double-digit gains over the past week.

