Zillow: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) _ Zillow Group Inc. (Z) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $46 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had net income of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and to extinguish debt, were 41 cents per share.

The real estate website operator posted revenue of $789 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $162.1 million, or 72 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.34 billion.

Zillow shares have climbed 27% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $164.70, more than tripling in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on Z at https://www.zacks.com/ap/Z

