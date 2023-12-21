Zimbabwe Cricket: Wesley Madhevere and Brandon Mavuta suspended
Zimbabwe cricketers Wesley Madhevere and Brandon Mavuta have been suspended after failing in-house doping tests.
Zimbabwe Cricket said the pair tested positive for a banned recreational drug and will face a disciplinary hearing.
Madhevere, 23, has played two Tests, 36 one-day internationals and 60 T20s; Mavuta, 26, in four Tests, 12 ODIs and 10 T20 internationals.
Both were in the squad for the one-day series against Ireland this month, which Zimbabwe lost 2-0.
The suspensions come after head coach Dave Houghton resigned on Wednesday over Zimbabwe's failure to reach next year's T20 World Cup, saying he had "lost the changing room".