Zimbabwe imposes dusk to dawn curfew in new COVID-19 restrictions

FILE PHOTO: A man wears a mask as he walks past closed shops during a lockdown amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Harare
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Tuesday imposed a dusk to dawn curfew, banned inter-city travel and cut business hours with immediate effect in response to increasing coronavirus infections.

The southern Africa nation, which has recorded more than 47,000 cases since the outbreak last year, has seen its 7-day average infection rate increasing five times to 727 compared to two weeks ago.

Mnangagwa said businesses would now open between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. while a curfew would start from 6:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Companies would be required to only have 40% of their workforce, he said.

The measures would be in effect for two weeks, after which they would be reviewed.

Under the level four lockdown measures, travellers to or from Zimbabwe who use fake certificates for a negative coronavirus test face jail time, Mnangagwa said.

Zimbabwe has vaccinated 764,248 people and last week the government said it was expecting 2.5 million more vaccines from China to help boost its vaccination drive.

(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; editing by Grant McCool)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Man charged after pack of dogs mauls 7-year-old to death, South Carolina police say

    The child was walking with his brother when he was attacked, officials said.

  • Lebanon increases fuel prices by more than 35% amid crisis

    Lebanon's energy ministry Tuesday increased gasoline and fuel prices by 35%, a move that could lead to a sharp increase in prices of most commodities in the crisis-hit country. The hike came days after caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab granted approval for financing fuel imports at a rate higher than the official exchange rate, effectively reducing critical fuel subsidies. Lebanon is going through an unprecedented economic and financial collapse, coupled with a monthslong political deadlock over the formation of a new government.

  • Coronavirus cases rise in a dozen states as experts warn Delta variant could fuel "dense" outbreaks

    Coronavirus infections are rising in at least 12 states as the Delta variant spreads. As Janet Shamlian reports, experts warn some areas could see "very dense outbreaks." Then, Dr. Taison Bell, a critical care and infectious disease physician and the medical ICU director at the University of Virginia, joins CBSN's Mola Lenghi to discuss the latest.

  • Gottlieb warns of "very dense outbreaks" in parts of U.S. as variant spreads

    "It's going to be hyper-regionalized, where there are certain pockets of the country [where] we can have very dense outbreaks," Gottlieb said.

  • WHO recommends masks even for fully vaccinated; Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may offer long immunity: COVID-19 updates

    The WHO is urging fully vaccinated people to keep wearing masks indoors. Study finds Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may offer immunity for years to come.

  • Explainer-Are Chinese COVID-19 shots effective against the Delta variant?

    Many countries from China to Indonesia and Brazil rely heavily on Chinese vaccines to inoculate their people against COVID-19, but there are growing concerns about whether they provide enough protection against the Delta variant, first identified in India. Below are views from China's health experts about the effectiveness of home-grown vaccines against the Delta, which is becoming the globally dominant variant, and virus preventive measures China is taking. DO CHINESE VACCINES WORK AGAINST DELTA?

  • Delta variant: What New Yorkers need to know

    The delta variant has represented about 10% of new cases in New York City over the last month and 23% over the last week.

  • Delta Variant Marks ‘Most Dangerous’ Time in Pandemic for Unvaccinated Youth

    Updated, June 29 Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. The highly contagious Delta COVID variant quickly spreading through the U.S. may force schools to double down on mitigation measures in order to reopen safely later this summer and into the fall, health […]

  • Nanomedicine Company Makes "Nanomachines" that Attack Viruses

    Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash Ever since scientists discovered the existence of viruses in the late 1800s, virologists have tried to understand and prevent them from affecting humans. And as medicines and science advance, new ways of preventing viruses emerge. Some vaccines contain a weakened virus to stimulate the human immune system, while others contain no virus and still signal the system to do its work. With the pandemic sweeping the nation and the world, scientists discover

  • Pfizer, Moderna Vaccines Likely to Produce Long-Lasting Immunity, Study Suggests

    The vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna set off a persistent immune reaction in the body that may protect against the coronavirus for years, scientists reported Monday. The findings add to growing evidence that most people immunized with the mRNA vaccines may not need boosters, so long as the virus and its variants do not evolve much beyond their current forms — which is not guaranteed. People who recovered from COVID-19 before being vaccinated may not need boosters even if the virus do

  • World Health Organization urges fully vaccinated people to continue wearing masks

    The World Health Organization is urging all people, even those who are fully vaccinated, to continue wearing masks amid the growing threat of a more contagious COVID-19 strain. The warning about the Delta variant, which was first identified in India, comes as many parts of the U.S. have already lifted mask mandates and eased pandemic restrictions. Urgent care nurse practitioner Justin Gill joined CBSN to discuss the new guidance.

  • Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine should work against the Delta variant

    Moderna said in a statement on Tuesday that it believes its COVID-19 vaccine "should remain protective against newly detected variants."

  • Delta variant is getting people in the public health world nervous: Doctor

    Dr. Manish Garg, Emergency Medicine Physician & Co-Founder of World Academic Council of Emergency Medicine, joins&nbsp;Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Moderna Shot Produces Antibodies Against Delta: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Moderna Inc. said its vaccine produced protective antibodies against the contagious delta variant, which is fast becoming the dominant strain in France, Germany, South Africa and other nations.Hong Kong banned flights from the U.K. amid rising infections, while Spain took visitors from the country off its restriction-free travel list. Officials are preparing to scrap an isolation requirement for schoolchildren in England who come into contact with a positive case, amid criticism o

  • Citing Delta Variant, L.A. County Urges Residents To Wear Masks Inside Again

    The recommendation comes regardless of vaccination status, public health officials said.

  • 'I think bringing back mask mandates is a good idea': Doctor says about the Delta variant

    Dr. Shad Marvasti Director of Public Health Prevention and Health Promotion at the University of Arizona College of Medicine in Phoenix, joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down why he thinks bringing back the mask mandate to combat the Delta variant of COVID-19 is a good idea.&nbsp;

  • The Latest: LA County urges indoor masks even if vaccinated

    Health officials in Los Angeles County are recommending, but not making mandatory that people wear masks indoors in public places regardless of their vaccination status. The Emirati government on Monday said that starting August 20, authorities will begin restricting access to shopping malls, restaurants, cafes, sporting activities, museums, gyms, schools and universities.

  • The Latest: Red Cross: Indonesia faces virus catastrophe

    The Red Cross says Indonesia needs to urgently increase medical care, testing and vaccinations as the number of infections has left it “on the edge of a COVID-19 catastrophe.” The group says its coronavirus hospital in Bogor, outside of Jakarta, was “overflowing” and emergency tents had been set up to house more patients. On Monday, Indonesia reported more than 20,600 new cases and more than 400 deaths in the world’s fourth most populous nation.

  • South Africa Locks Down; Luxembourg PM Has Covid: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa raised the nation’s coronavirus alert status to its second-highest level, banning all gatherings and closing schools for two weeks. Luxembourg’s prime minister tested positive for Covid. In Australia, officials expect the number of infections in Sydney’s outbreak to increase in coming days, even as the city is now in a lockdown.Hospitalizations and the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care units across New York state have fallen to

  • Video: Boston doctor discusses whether fully-vaccinated need face masks on planes, trains

    A bipartisan group of U.S. senators has asked the CDC to update its face mask guidance for fully-vaccinated travelers.