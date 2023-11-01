Henrietta Rushwaya: Zimbabwe president's niece convicted of gold-smuggling

Henrietta Rushwaya was arrested in 2020 while travelling to Dubai

The niece of Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been convicted of trying to smuggle gold worth over $300,000 (£247,000).

Henrietta Rushwaya, who is president of Zimbabwe Miner's Federation, was caught with bars weighing 6kg in 2020.

She was travelling from Harare to Dubai when the contents of her handbag were picked up by the airport scanner.

Ms Rushwaya said she had picked up the wrong bag, but she was charged with presenting an invalid export licence.

All exports of gold must be accompanied by a Bill of Export.

She has been remanded into custody and awaits sentencing on 10 November.

Ms Rushwaya was charged alongside two Central Intelligence Operatives, Stephan Tserai and Raphios Mufandauya.

Mr Tserai and Mr Mufandauya were acquitted due to lack of evidence.

Her conviction follows an undercover investigation by journalists from Al Jazeera.

They alleged that huge amounts of gold had been smuggled out of Zimbabwe to the United Arab Emirates.

They said networks of dormant companies, fake invoices and bribed officials were used.

President Mnangagwa was re-elected for a second term with 52.6% of the vote a few months ago in an election which the opposition said was marred by widespread fraud.