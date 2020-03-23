Zimbabwe records first coronavirus death: health minister

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe recorded the first death of a coronavirus patient on Monday, the health minister said, and urged the nation not to panic.

Obadiah Moyo identified the patient as a 30-year-old man who had recently traveled abroad and had a pre-existing condition.

"He had other concurrent serious medical conditions, which made him vulnerable. I wish to urge the nation not to panic because of this death," Moyo told reporters in Harare, urging all those who came into contact with the deceased to go for screening.





(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)